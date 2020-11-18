Inscopix Convenes DECODE Summit to Address the State of Mental Health

Inscopix, a leading California-based neurotechnology company that empowers breakthroughs in brain science, held the DECODE Summit last week to put a spotlight on the growing mental health crisis.

The virtual event was held on November 9 amidst the challenges of 2020, from the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing measures to political strife and economic uncertainty- which have undoubtedly fueled recent increases in the prevalence of mental illness. Over 1000 individuals from around the world watched the Summit proceedings live.

The meeting followed a Bench to Bedside to A Better World arc, with the underlying theme of how science can create better mental healthcare and a better world. The DECODE Summit brought together leaders from academia, biopharma industry, philanthropy, advocacy, media, and government to help shape the agenda for the future of mental health. Speakers included:

Joshua Gordon, Director, National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)

Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO, Thrive Global

Brandon Staglin, President, One Mind; Mental Health Advocate

Kay Tye, Professor, Salk Institute

Kerry Ressler, CSO & Professor, McLean Hospital; Harvard Medical School

Sachin Patel, Professor, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine

Leanne Williams, Professor, Stanford University

Husseini Manji, Global Head, Science for Minds, Johnson & Johnson

Ekaterina Malievskaia, Co-founder & Chief Innovation Officer, COMPASS Pathways

Kafui Dzirasa, Associate Professor, Duke University School of Medicine

Erik Ewers & Christopher Loren Ewers, Filmmakers, Ewers Brothers Productions

Jewel, Singer-songwriter & Mental Health Advocate

Kunal Ghosh, CEO & Founder of Inscopix

Thomas Insel, Former Director, NIMH; Co-founder & Chair, Humanest Care

The day-long event consisted of presentations, monologues, interviews, and performances by the speakers, and explored the themes of social connection, stress, trauma, resilience, recovery, and diversity, in addition to new approaches for diagnosing and treating mental disorders.

Kunal Ghosh, CEO & Founder of Inscopix, said about the Summit, “Solving the mental health crisis is an All-Hands-On-Deck effort. It was truly an honor for Inscopix to host these world-class lived-experience mental health advocates, researchers, clinicians, entrepreneurs, and artists, who put the spotlight on the crisis, with all its scientific, medical, and societal complexities.” He added, “I left the summit inspired and with a feeling of optimism. Optimism that with a belief in science, research investments, and a multi-stakeholder approach, we can tackle the mental health crisis head on.”

The DECODE Summit is publicly available to view online: https://www.inscopix.com/decode-summit-2020.

About Inscopix, Inc.

Inscopix empowers the development of next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat brain disorders by enabling innovative research and predictive preclinical therapeutic development. Driven by a North Star of overcoming historic challenges in the field, Inscopix provides validated solutions for real-time mapping of neural activity in brain circuits. These objective, quantitative and in-brain assays are catalyzing unprecedented insights into disease mechanisms, and have been shown to be more accurate at predicting clinical efficacy than animal behavior when testing a therapeutic candidate’s capacity to bring the brain back to a normal state. Inscopix’s partner and customer discoveries help decode the brain, inform deeper understanding of mechanisms of action and enable the screening of drugs based on efficacy. Inscopix is an industry partner of the Federal BRAIN Initiative and has been recognized for the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer (2015). For more information, please visit http://www.inscopix.com.

