Inscopix Names Pharma Leader Dr. David Gray as Chief Scientific Officer in New Position to Oversee Drug Development for Brain Disorders

Former Pfizer R&D head to lead Inscopix’s drug discovery and development programs for neuro-related diseases

Inscopix, Inc., a leading brain mapping platform company, today announced it appointed David Gray, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) in a new position focused on leveraging the company’s proprietary technology and neuroscience expertise to discover and develop more effective therapies for brain disorders.

Inscopix provides state-of-the-art brain research tools to basic and translational researchers in academia as well as biotech and pharma companies in neuroscience. The company’s data-driven platform has the potential to identify brain signatures that can act as biomarkers and targets to improve the understanding and treatment of brain disorders. With almost two decades in the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Gray joins Inscopix with significant experience in preclinical neuroscience drug development and translational research and will help lead the company’s drug discovery and development programs for neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases.

“With almost 200 peer-reviewed scientific publications validating our brain circuitry platform, Inscopix has an incredible opportunity for a broader application of our platform and domain expertise to focus on the development of precision neurotherapeutics in the treatment of brain disorders,” said Kunal Ghosh, Ph.D., CEO of Inscopix. “Dr. Gray will leverage our technology stack and work with both academic and industry partners to bring effective therapies to people living with some of the most debilitating neurological disorders.”

Dr. Gray’s extensive career has placed him at the forefront of drug development for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. He was Vice President at Cerevel Therapeutics, where he led the development of late-stage clinical programs for Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s (AD) and was responsible for advancing early-stage pipeline programs. Prior to that, Dr. Gray held several roles during his 15 years at Pfizer, including Senior Director leading preclinical research teams and progressing programs from initiation to clinical study in multiple neuroscience-related diseases, including PD, AD, addiction and schizophrenia. He holds a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from The Scripps Research Institute and a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Minnesota.

“Breakthrough treatments come from breakthrough insights. The Inscopix imaging platform and proprietary AI-based analytics represent one of the most innovative and effective ways to directly observe and decipher disease-relevant neurocircuitry, opening the door to completely new therapeutic approaches,” said Dr. Gray, CSO of Inscopix. “I look forward to working with the world-class team at Inscopix and launching the company’s drug discovery and development programs to identify and advance transformative treatments for neuro-related diseases, while continuing to offer our academic and industry research partners unparalleled scientific and customer support.”

About Inscopix, Inc.

Inscopix is a brain mapping platform company focused on decoding the mind to better understand and address all neurological disorders. We are solving perhaps the greatest unmet need in humanity – understanding how the brain works – and leveraging that knowledge to develop effective neurological treatments. With almost 200 peer-reviewed publications validating our innovative brain circuitry mapping technology, Inscopix is empowering the neuroscience research community to advance science while bringing a new generation of transformational therapeutics to patients with difficult-to-treat brain disorders. Learn more at inscopix.com and follow us @inscopix.

