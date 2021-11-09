Inscopix and NeuroNexus to Collaborate on Integrated Brain Electrophysiology and Imaging Device

Research will advance the understanding of brain health and the development of next-generation precision therapeutics for psychiatric, neurodegenerative and traumatic brain disorders

Inscopix, Inc., a brain mapping platform company helping decode the brain for tomorrow’s treatments, and NeuroNexus, Inc., a neurotechnology company pioneering high-capacity implantable neural interfaces, today announced a collaboration to develop the world’s first integrated electrophysiology and imaging system. This will enable deeper insights into brain function and advance the development of novel therapeutics and medical devices towards addressing neurodegenerative, psychiatric and brain trauma disorders.

This revolutionary integration will leverage Inscopix’s imaging expertise, powerful miniaturized microscope-based brain mapping platform and ability to develop multimodal solutions. NeuroNexus brings industry-leading knowledge and expertise in miniaturized systems for electrophysiological recording and stimulation. By integrating the two best-in-class neurotechnology platforms, neural circuit readouts can be correlated with clinically relevant electrophysiology biomarkers, thus enabling novel insights to accelerate drug development.

The companies plan to offer an early access program in the future, when scientists and clinical researchers will, for the first time, be able to correlate neural circuit dynamics with brain network state.

“Integration of these platforms will enable completely new insights in how the brain functions in normal state and diseased state, and aid in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical drug strategies to combat brain disorders,” said Kunal Ghosh, Ph.D., CEO at Inscopix.

“This innovative, multi-modal system will provide a powerful window into brain function over remarkable spatial and temporal scales that will accelerate neuroscience research and development of new clinical neurotechnologies,” added Daryl Kipke, Ph.D., CEO of NeuroNexus.

About Inscopix, Inc.

Inscopix is a brain mapping platform company focused on decoding the mind to better understand and address all neurological disorders. We are solving perhaps the greatest unmet need in humanity – understanding how the brain works – and leveraging that knowledge to develop effective neurological treatments. With almost 200 peer-reviewed publications validating our innovative brain circuitry mapping technology, Inscopix is empowering the neuroscience research community to advance science while bringing a new generation of transformational therapeutics to patients with difficult-to-treat brain disorders. Learn more at inscopix.com and follow us @inscopix.

About NeuroNexus, Inc.

NeuroNexus is a pioneering neurotechnology company providing life science researchers with confidence in their data from the neural interface to the user interface and beyond. Our team of neuroscientists and neuroengineers have a collective 300+ years of electrophysiology lab experience and constantly innovate to take neuroscience to the next level. For more information, please visit solutions.neuronexus.com/inscopix.

