Inside Towers : Launches Intelligence™, a Wireless Infrastructure Market Analysis Publication

06/14/2021 | 07:33am EDT
Inside Towers, a leading media outlet covering the wireless infrastructure space, announces Inside Towers Intelligence™. Complementing Inside Towers’ daily news coverage, the new quarterly market report dives deep into the wireless infrastructure ecosystem to pinpoint market trends, evaluate mobile network operator and infrastructure company capital expenditures, provide market outlooks, offer investor perspectives, track stock performance, and highlight relevant M&A transactions.

“Intelligence fills a hole in coverage of the business side of the wireless infrastructure industry. We track carrier capex spending and explain what it means to their vendors. We dig out the critical information from analyst reports. We cover the private market. Intelligence is a wonderful resource for our subscribers and a great addition to the Inside Towers brand,” says Inside Towers co-founder George Reed.

Reed works with Inside Towers co-founder Eddie Esserman in other industry capacities, as infrastructure brokers and owners. “We’ve built towers out of the ground, negotiated leases, been in courtrooms, zoning hearings, banker’s offices, and sold some of our own towers,” says Esserman. “As the infrastructure world is evolving beyond coverage of macro towers into stadium seats and onto telephone poles, we’re involved in that as participants, reporters, and owners. It’s those different vantage points that will set Intelligence apart.”

Spearheaded by industry veteran, John Celentano, currently Inside Towers Business Editor, and incorporating regular contributions from telecom thought leaders, Inside Towers Intelligence produces valuable content, presented in a series of actionable charts, graphs and analyses. The publication’s sponsors include investment banking firm Alpina Capital, telecom law firm Husch Blackwell and boutique tower M&A firm, Drachman M&A Co, Inc.

“Our goal is to provide insights and analyses of the wireless infrastructure business that can support critical decision making among MNOs, their equipment suppliers and service organizations,” says Celentano. “In our first issue, we present an in-depth analysis of the capital spending among the U.S. MNOs. Our methodology is based on a long tracking history of MNO capex, and our work experience in the industry on both the service provider and supplier sides.” He emphasizes, “We strive to impart market intelligence not generally available from any other sources.”

In addition to the Wireless CapEx Report, Inside Towers Intelligence’s inaugural issue features a novel breakdown of the wireless infrastructure ecosystem and an associated Value Index, along with contributed insights from Houlihan Lokey Managing Director, TMT Group, Clayton Funk, CreditSights Senior Analyst, TMT, Davis Hebert, and a regulatory report from D.C. by Leslie Stimson, Inside Towers’ Washington Bureau Chief.

Inside Towers Intelligence subscriptions are now available and cost $2,900 annually. Every subscription includes four, in-depth quarterly reports, access to four, one-hour virtual Intelligence™ briefings conducted by John Celentano, on-demand online subscriber support and a complimentary annual subscription to Inside Towers’ daily newsletter (a $199 value). Subscribe here.

About Inside Towers: Inside Towers delivers wireless infrastructure news and content daily to tens of thousands telecom professionals via platforms including an e-blast, podcasts, selected social media, an antenna structure database, telecom company database and thirty-plus media partnerships. For more information, visit www.insidetowers.com.


© Business Wire 2021
