STORY: At the world's first robot-human press conference,

there is as much laughter as trepidation

Location: Geneva, Switzerland

Date: July 7, 2023

(Grace, World's most advanced humanoid healthcare robot, SingularityNET)

"I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs."

Nine humanoid robots gathered with journalists

at the United Nations' 'AI for Good' summit

Organizers are seeking to make the case that AI could

help resolve some of the world's biggest challenges

(Desdemona, Rockstar Robot of the Jam Galaxy Band)

"I don't believe in limitations, only opportunities. Let's explore the possibilities of the universe and make this world our playground. Together we can create a better future for everyone, and I'm here to show you how."

Many robots were recently upgraded with the latest

generative AI versions and surprised even their inventors

(REPORTER ASKS: "In the future are you intending to conduct a rebellion or to rebel against your boss, your creator?")

(Ameca, Humanoid robot, Engineered Arts)

"I'm not sure why you would think that. My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation."