Insider Intelligence : Names Steve Dodman SVP of Sales

09/21/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Insider Intelligence today announces that Steve Dodman is joining the company as senior vice president of sales.

At Insider Intelligence, Dodman will lead the global sales organization, providing strategic guidance, leadership, and direction. As a member of the senior executive team, Dodman will also help to set the company's strategy moving forward and deliver against its ambitious financial and strategic goals.

“We're excited to have Steve join our senior team during this period of significant growth and innovation at Insider Intelligence,” said Barbara Peng, president of the company. “Steve will be a tremendous resource for us as we continue to envision new solutions that address real business challenges faced by the world's largest and most innovative corporations.”

Dodman has over 20 years of sales and sales leadership experience with deep domain expertise in the subscription research, advisory and consulting sectors. He is a data-driven, operationally oriented leader who knows how to scale sales teams and execute go-to-market strategies to cultivate high-growth environments. Dodman most recently served as Chief Sales Officer for Richardson Sales Performance, a global sales performance improvement company.

Said Dodman about his new position: "I'm thrilled to join the talented team at Insider Intelligence. The acceleration of digital transformation offers outstanding opportunities for companies to innovate, drive top-line growth, and improve profitability. Insider Intelligence is a powerful resource that provides business leaders with the data and insights needed to make crisp decisions and seize on the promise of the digital decade that lies ahead."

Dodman will report to Peng, and be based at the company’s global headquarters in New York City.

About Insider Intelligence

Formed in 2020 from the combination of eMarketer and Business Insider Intelligence (BII), Insider Intelligence aims to be the world’s leading research service focused on digital transformation. Insider Intelligence helps thousands of global industry leaders to understand the critical trends and developments that are rapidly transforming their industries. Each year, Insider Intelligence produces nearly 300 reports, 7,000 charts, 1,500 newsletters, and 200 forecasts across the Advertising & Marketing, Consumer Demographics, Social Media, Video, Mobile, E-Commerce & Retail, Telecoms & Technology, Financial Services, and Digital Health industries. Insider Intelligence is owned by Berlin-based Axel Springer S.E.


© Business Wire 2020
