Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insight Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $240 Million Initial Public Offering

09/01/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “INAQ.U” beginning on Sept 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “INAQ” and “INAQ WS,” respectively.

Insight Acquisition Corp. is a blank-check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses in the FinTech or financial services industry with an enterprise value of approximately $750 million to $1.5 billion, with particular emphasis on businesses that are providing or changing technology for traditional financial services (“FinTech”), those in the wealth, investment, asset management and insurance sectors, or certain types of technology companies that provide services to the FinTech or financial services companies.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Odeon Capital Group, LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,600,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 1, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward Looking-Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
INAQ@gatewayir.com

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:52pTOYOTA MOTOR : COVID-19 cases at Toyota facilities (disclosed Jan-Aug 2021)
PU
05:52pA BETTER RESUME AND BETTER YOU THIS SEPTEMBER : 5 Skill-Building Tips from Our Industry Partners
PU
05:52pAnti-avoidance – Tax Disputes and Litigation Review – United Kingdom chapter
PU
05:52pATLAS FINANCIAL : Enters in Agreement with Certain Senior Note Holders
PU
05:51pGENESIS PARK ACQUISITION : and Redwire Announce Shareholder Approval of the Business Combination
PR
05:50pISABELLA BANK CORPORATION : Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $20,000,000 of its Common Stock
PR
05:49pJudge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers
RE
05:48pCONOCOPHILLIPS : Supports Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
BU
05:46pCUE HEALTH : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
PR
05:44pCATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST : Triple T Joint Venture Completes Sale of 300,000 Acres of Prime East Texas Timberlands
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks..
3Biden infrastructure plan takes on EV charging's inequality problem
4European stocks make strong start to September, record high in sight
5Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour

HOT NEWS