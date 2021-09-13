Insight Acquisition : Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (Form 8-K) 09/13/2021 | 05:32pm EDT Send by mail :

We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB') and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ WithumSmith+Brown, PC We have served as the Company's auditor since 2021. New York, New York September 13, 2021 F-2 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. BALANCE SHEET September 7, 2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash $ 2,189,034 Prepaid expenses 1,026,800 Total current assets 3,215,834 Cash held in Trust Account 241,200,000 Total Assets $ 244,415,834 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,090,692 Accrued expenses 141,910 Franchise tax payable 76,214 Note payable-related party 6,132 Total current liabilities 1,314,948 Deferred underwriting commissions in connection with the Initial Public Offering 12,000,000 Derivative liabilities 13,063,627 Total Liabilities 26,378,575 Commitments and Contingencies Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 21,197,737 shares subject to possible redemption at $10.05 per share 213,037,257 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 2,802,263 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 21,197,737 shares subject to possible redemption) 280 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 6,900,000 shares issued and outstanding (1) 690 Additional paid-in capital 5,782,335 Accumulated deficit (783,303 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,000,002 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 244,415,834 (1) This number includes up to 900,000 shares of Class B common stock subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part by the underwriters (see Note 4). The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statement. F-3 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 1 - Description of Organization and Business Operations Insight Acquisition Corp. (the 'Company') is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware on April 20, 2021. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the 'Business Combination'). The Company is an emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with emerging growth companies. As of September 7, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from April 20, 2021 (inception) through September 7, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering (the 'Initial Public Offering') described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of its initial Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. The Company's sponsor is Insight Acquisition Sponsor LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the 'Sponsor'). The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on September 1, 2021. On September 7, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 24,000,000 units (the 'Units' and, with respect to the Class A common stock included in the Units being offered, the 'Public Shares'), generating gross proceeds of $240.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $17.5 million, of which approximately $12.0 million and approximately $668,000 was for deferred underwriting commissions (see Note 5) and offering costs allocated to derivate warrant liabilities, respectively. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the private placement ('Private Placement') of 7,500,000 and 1,200,000 warrants (each, a 'Private Placement Warrant' and collectively, the 'Private Placement Warrants'), to the Sponsor and Cantor and Odeon, respectively, for an aggregate of 8,700,000 Private Placement Warrants, at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating proceeds of $8.7 million (see Note 4). Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement, $241.2 million ($10.05 per Unit) of the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and of the Private Placement Warrants in the Private Placement were placed in a trust account ('Trust Account') located in the United States with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee, and invested only in U.S. 'government securities' within the meaning of Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act having a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 promulgated under the Investment Company Act which invest only in direct U.S. government treasury obligations, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account as described below. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. There is no assurance that the Company will be able to complete a Business Combination successfully. The Company must complete one or more initial Business Combinations having an aggregate fair market value of at least 80% of the net assets held in the Trust Account (as defined below) (net of amounts disbursed to management for working capital purposes and excluding the deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on the interest earned on the Trust Account) at the time of the agreement to enter into the initial Business Combination. However, the Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-transaction company owns or acquires 50% or more of the voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 'Investment Company Act'). The Company will provide the holders of the Company's outstanding Public Shares (the 'Public Stockholders') with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a stockholders meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or conduct a tender offer will be made by the Company, solely in its discretion. The Public Stockholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then held in the Trust Account (initially at $10.05 F-4 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT per Public Share plus pro rata interest earned in Trust Account). The per-share amount to be distributed to Public Stockholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 5). These Public Shares were recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board's ('FASB') Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 480 'Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity.' The Company will proceed with a Business Combination if a majority of the shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. The Company will not redeem the Public Shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. If a stockholder vote is not required by law and the Company does not decide to hold a stockholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Certificate of Incorporation (the 'Certificate of Incorporation'), conduct the redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') and file tender offer documents with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. If, however, stockholder approval of the transaction is required by law, or the Company decides to obtain stockholder approval for business or legal reasons, the Company will offer to redeem shares in conjunction with a proxy solicitation pursuant to the proxy rules and not pursuant to the tender offer rules. Additionally, each public stockholder may elect to redeem their Public Shares irrespective of whether they vote for or against the proposed transaction. If the Company seeks stockholder approval in connection with a Business Combination, the Initial Stockholders (as defined below) agreed to vote their Founder Shares (as defined below in Note 4) and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering, and the Anchor Investors (as defined below in Note 3) agreed to vote any Founder Shares held by them in favor of a Business Combination. In addition, the Initial Stockholders agreed to waive their redemption rights with respect to their Founder Shares and Public Shares in connection with the completion of a Business Combination. The Company's amended & restated certificate of incorporation will provide that a Public Stockholder, together with any affiliate of such stockholder or any other person with whom such stockholder is acting in concert or as a 'group' (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act')), will be restricted from redeeming its shares with respect to more than an aggregate of 15% or more of the Public Shares, without the prior consent of the Company. The Sponsor and the Company's officers and any other holders of the Founder Shares immediately prior to the Initial Public Offering (the 'Initial Stockholders') agreed not to propose an amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of the Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period (as defined below) or with respect to any other material provisions relating to stockholders' rights or pre-initial Business Combination activity, unless the Company provides the Public Stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment. The Anchor Investors will not be entitled to (i) redemption rights with respect to any Founder Shares held by them in connection with the completion of the initial Business Combination, (ii) redemption rights with respect to any Founder Shares held by them in connection with a stockholder vote to amend the amended and restated certificate of incorporation in a manner that would affect the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to redeem 100% of its Public Shares if the Company has not consummated an initial Business Combination within the Combination Period or (iii) rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to any Founder Shares held by them if the Company fails to complete the initial Business Combination within the Combination Period (although they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to any Public Shares they hold if the Company fails to complete the initial Business Combination within the Combination Period). If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within 18 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering, or March 7, 2023 (the 'Combination Period'), the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account (which interest shall be net of taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish Public Stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining stockholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject, in each case, to the Company's obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. F-5 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The Initial Stockholders agreed to waive their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to the Founder Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. However, if the Initial Stockholders acquire Public Shares in or after the Initial Public Offering, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such Public Shares if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period. The underwriters agreed to waive their rights to the deferred underwriting commission (see Note 5) held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the other funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the residual assets remaining available for distribution (including Trust Account assets) will be only $10.05. In order to protect the amounts held in the Trust Account, the Sponsor agreed to be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party (except for the Company's independent registered public accounting firm) for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has entered into a letter of intent, confidentiality or other similar agreement or business combination agreement (a 'Target'), reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.05 per Public Share and (ii) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.05 per Public Share due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or Target that executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account (whether or not such waiver is enforceable) nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers, prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of September 7, 2021, the Company had approximately $2.2 million in its operating bank account and working capital of approximately $1.9 million. The Company's liquidity needs prior to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering were satisfied through the payment of $25,000 from the Sponsor to cover for certain offering costs on behalf of the Company in exchange for issuance of the Founder Shares (as defined in Note 4), and the loan from the Sponsor of approximately $163,000 under the Note (as defined in Note 4). The Company repaid $157,000 of Note balance on September 7, 2021, and repaid the remaining balance of approximately $6,000 in full on September 13, 2021. Subsequent to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering, the Company's liquidity has been satisfied through the net proceeds from the consummation of the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement held outside of the Trust Account. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide the Company Working Capital Loans (see Note 4). Based on the foregoing, management believes that the Company will have sufficient working capital and borrowing capacity to meet its needs through the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination or one year from this filing. Over this time period, the Company will be using the funds held outside of the Trust Account for paying existing accounts payable, identifying and evaluating prospective initial Business Combination candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to merge with or acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination. Note 2 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation F-6 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT The accompanying financial statement is presented in U.S. dollars in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('U.S. GAAP') and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an 'emerging growth company,' as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the 'JOBS Act'), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such an election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statement with another public company that is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company that has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of September 7, 2021. Cash Held in Trust Account As of September 7, 2021, the Company had $241.2 million in cash held in the Trust Account. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of cash accounts in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's coverage limit of $250,000. As of September 7, 2021, the Company has not experienced losses on these accounts and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such accounts. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statement in conformity with U.S. GAAP requires the Company's management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statement, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. One of the more significant accounting estimates included in the financial statement is the determination of the fair value of the warrant liabilities. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. F-7 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under FASB ASC 820, 'Fair Value Measurements' approximates the carrying amounts represented in the balance sheet. Fair Value Measurements Fair value is defined as the price that would be received for sale of an asset or paid for transfer of a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. GAAP establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). These tiers include: • Level 1, defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets; • Level 2, defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets or quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and • Level 3, defined as unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions, such as valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. In some circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair value might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Derivative Financial Instruments The Company evaluates its financial instruments to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives in accordance with ASC Topic 815, 'Derivatives and Hedging.' For derivative financial instruments that are accounted for as liabilities, the derivative instrument is initially recorded at its fair value on the grant date and is then re-valued at each reporting date, with changes in the fair value reported in the statement of operations. The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is evaluated at the end of each reporting period. The determination of the fair value of the warrant liabilities may be subject to change as more current information becomes available and accordingly the actual results could differ significantly. Derivative warrant liabilities are classified as non-current liabilities as their liquidation is not reasonably expected to require the use of current assets or require the creation of current liabilities. The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,600,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions (the 'Over-allotment option'). The Over-allotment option is recognized as a derivative liability in accordance with ASC 815. Accordingly, the Company recognizes the instrument as a liability at fair value and adjusts the instrument to fair value at each reporting period. Offering Costs Associated with the Initial Public Offering Offering costs consisted of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs incurred that were directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Upon completion of the Initial Public Offering, offering costs were allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs allocated to derivative warrant liabilities were charged to operations. Offering costs allocated to the Class A common stock were charged to stockholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. F-8 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Class A Common Stock Subject to Possible Redemption As discussed in Note 3, all of the 24,000,000 Class A common stock sold as part of the Units in the Public Offering contain a redemption feature which allows for the redemption of such Public Shares in connection with the Company's liquidation, if there is a stockholder vote or tender offer in connection with the Business Combination and in connection with certain amendments to the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation. In accordance with ASC 480, conditionally redeemable Class A common stock (including shares of Class A common stock that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. Ordinary liquidation events, which involve the redemption and liquidation of all of the entity's equity instruments, are excluded from the provisions of ASC 480. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter provides that currently, the Company will not redeem its public shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets (stockholders' equity) to be less than $5,000,001. Accordingly, shares Class A common stock subject to possible redemption at the redemption amount were presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. Income Taxes The Company follows the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes under FASB ASC 740, 'Income Taxes.' Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for the estimated future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statement carrying amounts of existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured using enacted tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of a change in tax rates is recognized in income in the period that included the enactment date. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. Deferred tax assets were deemed de minimis as of September 7, 2021. FASB ASC 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more likely than not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. There were no unrecognized tax benefits as of September 7, 2021. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. No amounts were accrued for the payment of interest and penalties as of September 7, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company is subject to income tax examinations by major taxing authorities since inception. Recent Accounting Standards The Company's management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards updates, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the accompanying financial statement. Note 3 - Initial Public Offering On September 7, 2021, the Company consummated its Initial Public Offering of 24,000,000 Units, generating gross proceeds of $240.0 million, and incurring offering costs of approximately $17.5 million, of which approximately $12.0 million and approximately $668,000 was for deferred underwriting commissions and offering costs allocated to derivate warrant liabilities, respectively. Each Unit consists of one share of Class A common stock, and one-half of one redeemable warrant (each, a 'Public Warrant'). Each Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 6). Of the of 24,000,000 Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, 2,376,000 Units were purchased by certain qualified institutional buyers or institutional accredited investors which are not affiliated with any member of the Company management (the 'Anchor Investors'). In connection with the sale of Units to the Anchor Investors, the Sponsor transferred an aggregate of 1,350,000 of the Company's Class B common stock held by the Sponsor (the 'Founder Shares') to the Anchor Investors at a price of approximately $0.004 per Founder Share. The Company F-9 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT determined that the excess of the fair value of the Founder Shares acquired by the Anchor Investors over the price paid by such Anchor Investors should be recognized as an offering cost in accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin Topic 5A. The Company estimated the fair value of the Founder Shares sold to the Anchor Investors to be $2.37 per share or an aggregate of approximately $3.2 million, based on third-party transactions in the Sponsor's equity interests. Accordingly, the offering cost is allocated to the separable financial instruments issued in the Initial Public Offering based on a relative fair value basis, compared to total proceeds received. Offering costs allocated to the Public Warrants are expensed as incurred. Offering costs allocated to the Public Shares are charged to stockholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus relating to the Initial Public Offering to purchase up to 3,600,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any, at the Initial Public Offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Note 4 - Related Party Transactions Founder Shares On May 5, 2021, the Sponsor paid for certain offering costs totaling $25,000 on behalf of the Company in exchange for issuance of 6,181,250 shares of the Company's Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, (the 'Founder Shares'). On July 29, 2021, the Company effected a 1:1.1162791 stock split of Class B common stock, resulting in an aggregate of 6,900,000 shares of Class B common stock outstanding. In connection with the sale of Units to the Anchor Investors, the Sponsor transferred 1,350,000 Founder Shares to the Anchor Investors, as described in Note 3, above. The Sponsor agreed to forfeit up to 900,000 Founder Shares to the extent that the over-allotment option is not exercised in full by the underwriters, so that the Founder Shares will represent 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering. The Initial Stockholders agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (i) one year after the completion of the initial Business Combination and (ii) the date following the completion of the initial Business Combination on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange or other similar transaction that results in all of the stockholders having the right to exchange their common stock for cash, securities or other property. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the closing price of Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the initial Business Combination, the Founder Shares will be released from the lockup. Private Placement Warrants Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the Private Placement of 7,500,000 and 1,200,000 Private Placement Warrants to the Sponsor and Cantor and Odeon, respectively, for an aggregate of 8,700,000 Private Placement Warrants, at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, generating proceeds of $8.7 million. Each Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one whole share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants to the Sponsor and the underwriters was added to the proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. Except as set forth below, the Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable for cash and exercisable on a cashless basis so long as they are held by the Sponsor, the underwriters or their permitted transferees. The Sponsor, the underwriters and the Company's officers and directors agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of their Private Placement Warrants until 30 days after the completion of the initial Business Combination. F-10 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Related Party Loans On April 30, 2021, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company an aggregate of up to $300,000 to cover expenses related to the Initial Public Offering pursuant to a promissory note (the 'Note'). This loan was non-interest bearing and payable upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Company borrowed approximately $163,000 under the Note. On September 7, 2021, the Company repaid $157,000 of Note balance and repaid the remaining balance of approximately $6,000 in full on September 13, 2021. In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ('Working Capital Loans'). If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay the Working Capital Loans out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. Otherwise, the Working Capital Loans would be repaid only out of funds held outside the Trust Account. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. The Working Capital Loans would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1.5 million of such Working Capital Loans may be convertible into warrants of the post Business Combination entity at a price of $1.00 per warrant. The warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. Except for the foregoing, the terms of such Working Capital Loans, if any, have not been determined and no written agreements exist with respect to such loans. As of September 7, 2021, the Company had no borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. Services Agreement On September 1, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with the Sponsor, pursuant to which the Company agreed to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, secretarial and administrative services provided to or incurred by members of our management team until the earlier of the Company's consummation of a Business Combination and the Company's liquidation. The board of directors has also approved payments of up to $15,000 per month, through the earlier of the consummation of the Company's initial business combination or its liquidation, to members of the Company's management team for services rendered to the Company. In addition, the Sponsor, executive officers and directors, or any of their respective affiliates will be reimbursed for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with activities on the Company's behalf such as identifying potential target businesses and performing due diligence on suitable business combinations. The Company's audit committee will review on a quarterly basis all payments that were made to the Sponsor, executive officers or directors, or the Company's or their affiliates. Note 5 - Commitments and Contingencies Registration and Stockholder Rights The holders of Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and warrants that may be issued upon conversion of Working Capital Loans (and any shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants or warrants issued upon conversion of the Working Capital Loans and upon conversion of the Founder Shares), were entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration and stockholder rights agreement signed prior to the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. These holders were entitled to certain demand and 'piggyback' registration rights. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The underwriters were entitled to an underwriting discount of $0.20 per unit, or $4.8 million in the aggregate, paid upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. An additional fee of $0.50 per unit, or $12.0 million in the aggregate will be payable to the underwriters for deferred underwriting commissions. If the underwriters' over-allotment option is fully exercised, $0.70 per over-allotment unit, or up to an additional approximately $2.5 million, or approximately $14.5 million in the aggregate, will be deposited in the Trust Account as deferred underwriting commissions. The deferred fee will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. F-11 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, and the results of its operations, close of the Initial Public Offering and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the financial statement. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Note 6 - Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, with such designations, voting and other rights and preferences as may be determined from time to time by the Company's board of directors. As of September 7, 2021, there were no shares of preferred stock issued or outstanding. Class A Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. As of September 7, 2021, there were 2,802,263 shares of Class A common stock issued or outstanding, excluding 21,197,737 shares subject to possible redemption. Class B Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 20,000,000 shares of Class B common stock with a par value of $0.001 per share. On September 7, 2021, the Company issued 6,181,250 shares of Class B common stock. On July 29, 2021, the Company effected a 1:1.1162791 stock split of Class B common stock, resulting in an aggregate of 6,900,000 shares of Class B common stock outstanding. Of the 6,900,000 shares of Class B common stock outstanding, up to 900,000 shares of Class B common stock are subject to forfeiture, to the Company by the Initial Stockholders for no consideration to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part, so that the Initial Stockholders will collectively own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock after the Initial Public Offering. Common stockholders of record are entitled to one vote for each share held on all matters to be voted on by stockholders. Holders of Class B common stock will have the right to elect all of the Company's directors prior to the consummation of the initial Business Combination. On any other matter submitted to a vote of the Company's stockholders, holders of Class B common stock and holders of Class A common stock will vote together as a single class, except as required by applicable law or stock exchange rule. The Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock concurrently with or immediately following the consummation of the initial Business Combination on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like, and subject to further adjustment as provided herein. In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities are issued or deemed issued in connection with the initial Business Combination, the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the total number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding after such conversion (after giving effect to any redemptions of shares of Class A common stock by Public Stockholders), including the total number of shares of Class A common stock issued, or deemed issued or issuable upon conversion or exercise of any equity-linked securities or rights issued or deemed issued, by the Company in connection with or in relation to the consummation of the initial Business Combination, excluding any shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities or rights exercisable for or convertible into shares of Class A common stock issued, or to be issued, to any seller in the initial Business Combination and any private placement warrants issued to the Sponsor, officers or directors upon conversion of Working Capital Loans, provided that such conversion of Founder Shares will never occur on a less than one-for-one basis. Note 7 - Warrants As of September 7, 2021, the Company has 12,000,000 and 8,700,000 Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants, respectively, outstanding. F-12 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional Public Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Public Warrants will trade. The Public Warrants will become exercisable 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination; provided that the Company has an effective registration statement under the Securities Act covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants and a current prospectus relating to them is available (or the Company permits holders to exercise their Public Warrants on a cashless basis and such cashless exercise is exempt from registration under the Securities Act). The Company agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days after the closing of the initial Business Combination, the Company will use its best efforts to file with the SEC and have an effective registration statement covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and to maintain a current prospectus relating to those shares of Class A common stock until the warrants expire or are redeemed. If a registration statement covering the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th business day after the closing of the initial Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a 'cashless basis' in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Notwithstanding the above, if the Company's shares of Class A common stock are at the time of any exercise of a warrant not listed on a national securities exchange such that they satisfy the definition of a 'covered security' under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their warrants to do so on a 'cashless basis' in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company so elect, it will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, and in the event the Company does not so elect, it will use its best efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. The warrants have an exercise price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustments, and will expire five years after the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of the initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share of Class A common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Initial Stockholders or their affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Initial Stockholders or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance), (the 'Newly Issued Price'), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the initial Business Combination on the date of the consummation of the initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of Class A common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates its initial Business Combination (such price, the 'Market Value') is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price described below under 'Redemption of warrants' will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Private Placement Warrants are identical to the Public Warrants, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, except as set forth below, the Private Placement Warrants will be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the Sponsor, the underwriters or their permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the Sponsor, the underwriters or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. Redemption of warrants. Once the warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the outstanding warrants for cash (except as described herein with respect to the Private Placement Warrants): • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per warrant; • upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption; and F-13 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT • if, and only if, the closing price of Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. If and when the warrants become redeemable by the Company for cash, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if the Company is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. In no event will the Company be required to net cash settle any warrant. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. Note 8 - Fair Value Measurements The following table presents information about the Company's financial liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of the initial issuance date, September 7, 2021, by level within the fair value hierarchy: Description Quoted Prices in

Active Markets

(Level 1) Significant Other

Observable Inputs

(Level 2) Significant Other

Unobservable Inputs

(Level 3) Liabilities: Derivative warrant liabilities $ - $ - $ 13,041,000 Over-allotment option $ - $ - $ 22,627 Transfers to/from Levels 1, 2, and 3 are recognized at the beginning of the reporting period. The fair value of the Public Warrants, the Private Placement Warrants and Over-allotment option were measured using Black-Scholes option pricing model and Monte-Carlo simulation method. The estimated fair value of the Public Warrants, the Private Placement Warrants and Over-allotment option was determined using Level 3 inputs. Inherent in a Black-Scholes option pricing model and a Monte-Carlo simulation method are assumptions related to expected stock-price volatility, expected life, risk-free interest rate and dividend yield. The Company estimates the volatility of its warrants based on implied volatility from the Company's traded warrants and from historical volatility of select peer company's common stock that matches the expected remaining life of the warrants. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the warrants. The expected life of the warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The dividend rate is based on the historical rate, which the Company anticipates remaining at zero. The following table provides quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements inputs at their measurement dates: At initial

issuance Exercise price $11.50 Stock price $9.47 - $9.63 Volatility 10.0% - 15.0% Risk-free rate 0.94% Dividend yield 0.0% Note 9 - Subsequent Events The Company has evaluated subsequent events to determine if events or transactions, occurring after the balance sheet date through the date the financial statement was issued, require potential adjustment to or disclosure in the financial statement and did not identify any subsequent events that would require recognition or disclosure, except as noted below. F-14 INSIGHT ACQUISITION CORP. NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT On September 13, 2021, the Company repaid the remaining balance of approximately $6,000 under the Note in full. F-15 Attachments Original document

