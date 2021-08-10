Insight LiDAR : Adds Perception Expert, Warren Smith, To Executive Team

Former Aurora and Uber ATG Leader to Drive Interface Between Insight LiDAR and AV Perception Teams

Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technology company Insight LiDAR (www.insightlidar.com) today announced that Warren Smith is joining its management team in the newly created position of Director of Perception.

In his new role, Smith will work with Insight LiDAR's partners to integrate Insight LiDAR's ultra-dense, data-rich point clouds into their autonomy software. Additionally, Smith will work with Insight LiDAR's core development team to hone the flexible, chip-scale platform to meet the needs of key partners.

Smith brings to Insight LiDAR experience leading cross-functional teams at both Uber Advanced Technologies Group and Aurora Innovation. As a signal processing and perception expert, his teams spanned both hardware and software to define requirements, engage sensor teams, evaluate sensors and develop autonomy software.

“As LiDAR begins wide-scale deployment in autonomous vehicles, the connection between the sensor and the perception team utilizing the data is critical,” commented Michael Minneman, CEO of Insight LiDAR. “Warren has a unique ability to understand both what the perception teams need in order to make AVs safe and how that translates into key LiDAR performance parameters. We’re thrilled to have such a distinguished and experienced technology innovator join the Insight team.”

“I've toiled alongside giants to teach robots to drive. The progress is breathtaking, but we need better sensors, so I traveled the world to find them,” added Smith. “That search led me to Insight LiDAR. Insight reinvents LiDAR by leveraging mature tech from medical imaging and communications. The resulting design achieves camera resolutions with LiDAR precision and radar velocity. Even more phenomenal, it's affordable enough for typical family cars. That means more lives saved and more time for living.”

Insight LiDAR is developing next-generation, long-range FMCW LiDAR for autonomous vehicles. Its solution is characterized by its Ultra High-Resolution capability, which performs 4-64x better than competitors, along with its compact size and cost advantages driven by its true solid-state fast-axis scan. In addition, Insight LiDAR’s solution drives further cost savings over existing solutions as its chip-scale solution scales dramatically with volume.

Further information about Insight LiDAR’s Digital Coherent LiDAR™ is available at www.insightlidar.com. Direct inquiries to the company can be made through info@insightlidar.com or at +1 (303) 604-5160.

About Insight LiDAR

Insight LiDAR, launched in 2016, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Insight Photonic Solutions, based in Boulder, CO. Insight Photonic Solutions is an award-winning, global leader in fast scan, swept wavelength laser technology. Its products are proven in the field in applications ranging from biomedical imaging to semiconductor manufacturing to material processing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005709/en/