Insight Partners to acquire stake in software firm Aptean

Oct 10 (Reuters) - New York-based private equity and
venture capital firm Insight Partners will acquire a minority
stake in Aptean, the software firm said on Monday.
Financial details on the deal were not disclosed but the
minority stake would value the company at about $3.55 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
Existing investor TA Associates has also invested, Aptean
said, making the investment firm its largest shareholder. Vista
Equity Partners will fully exit its stake in the company, Aptean
said.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)