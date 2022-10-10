Advanced search
Insight Partners to acquire stake in software firm Aptean

10/10/2022 | 06:45pm BST
Oct 10 (Reuters) - New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners will acquire a minority stake in Aptean, the software firm said on Monday.

Financial details on the deal were not disclosed but the minority stake would value the company at about $3.55 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Existing investor TA Associates has also invested, Aptean said, making the investment firm its largest shareholder. Vista Equity Partners will fully exit its stake in the company, Aptean said. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
