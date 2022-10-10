Insight Partners to acquire stake in software firm Aptean

Oct 10 (Reuters) - New York-based private equity and
venture capital firm Insight Partners will acquire a minority
stake in Aptean, the business software firm said on Monday.
Financial details on the deal were not disclosed but the
minority stake would value the company at about $3.55 billion,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
Existing investor TA Associates has also invested, Aptean
said, making the investment firm its largest shareholder.
Vista Equity Partners, previously equal partners in Aptean
with TA Associates, will fully exit its stake in the company.
Charlesbank Capital Partners, a private investment firm that
joined TA Associates and Vista Equity as stakeholder in 2020,
will continue to be a shareholder, Aptean said.
Vista Equity acquired Aptean's predecessor, CDC Software
Inc, out of bankruptcy in 2012. The investment firm then merged
CDC Software with Consona Corp to form Aptean.
Alpharetta, Georgia-based Aptean offers enterprise resource
planning (ERP) software that helps companies manage and track
information across their departments, from finance and
administration to sales and marketing. It serves more than
10,000 corporate customers.
