Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights & Forecast With Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Energy Drinks Market 2020-2024 | Hectic Lifestyle and Need for Instant Energy to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 08:32am EDT

The energy drinks market is poised to grow by USD 24.18 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201029005191/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Drinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Energy Drinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the energy drinks market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by hectic lifestyle and need for instant energy.

The energy drinks market analysis includes product segment, type segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the convenience factor associated with energy drinks as one of the prime reasons driving the energy drinks market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Energy Drinks Market covers the following areas:

Energy Drinks Market Sizing
Energy Drinks Market Forecast
Energy Drinks Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AriZona Beverages USA LLC
  • Dabur India Ltd.
  • Living Essentials Marketing LLC
  • Monster Energy Co.
  • Mutalo Group
  • National Beverage Corp.
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Red Bull GmbH
  • The Coca Cola Company
  • Vitale Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Sparkling energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Still energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Standard energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Energy shots - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Packaging

Market Segmentation by Brand labelling

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Volume drivers – External factors
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AriZona Beverages USA LLC
  • Dabur India Ltd.
  • Living Essentials Marketing LLC
  • Monster Energy Co.
  • Mutalo Group
  • National Beverage Corp.
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Red Bull GmbH
  • The Coca Cola Company
  • Vitale Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:45aMEDICAL PROPERTIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:45aMR COOPER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:45aSOUTHERN CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:45aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell shareholders get reward as oil giant returns to profit
AQ
08:45aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell shareholders get reward as oil giant returns to profit
AQ
08:45aEquinor 3Q Net Loss Widened on Impairments -- Earnings Review
DJ
08:45aTHE CHOPRA FOUNDATION : 's Never Alone Initiative Partners with Highmark Interactive to Support Mental Wellbeing and Resilience
PR
08:45aSynthetic Turf Council Holds Annual Membership Meeting in a Virtual Format
PR
08:45a'Tis the Season for a Contact-less Greeting Card App
PR
08:45aPG&E : October 29, 2020 PG&E Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial ResultsView Full Article for October 29, 2020 >
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
4Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
5U.S. economy notches record growth in third quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group