Insights From One of the Speakers on The Largest UK's Geospatial Event – Geo Business 2021

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEO Business 2021, the UK’s largest geospatial event designed for everyone involved in the gathering, storing, processing, and delivery of geospatial information.



The event takes place in ExCel, London from November 24-25, 2021 where it has gathered:



200+ suppliers and service providers of geospatial technology

3000+ trade visitors from over 55 countries.

This year GEO Business 2021 provided an inspiring keynote and seminar program by leading industry experts and almost 100 hands-on demonstrations of the latest in geospatial.

The full program included 7 stages with 120+ free-to-attend sessions delivered by expert industry speakers:

Main Stage, Environment & Sustainability Stage, Future of the Profession Theatre, GIS&Data Hub, In Practice Theatre, Innovation Stage, Tech Stage.

Intetics Inc. is proud to announce that Illia Ovcharenko, Software Engineer at Intetics, is among speakers on the stage GIS&Data hub on November 24th with the topic ‘Deep Learning on point cloud data’ where attendees may know and learn key points:

How to apply deep learning on point clouds,

Real-world cases of how such technologies reduce the amount of manual processing,

Some practical hints we faced during development.

Together with the speaker, Illia Ovcharenko, Intetics team was represented by Sergey Stepantsov, COO, Alexander Tretyakov, Business Development Director, and Roman Pugachov, Accountant.

The Intetics team is ready to share their opinions and insights on this largest UK GIS event on short notice.

“The speech of Illia leverages a lot of attention. It’s about twice as many attendees as seats are available.” - said Sergey Stepantsov, COO at Intetics, while Illia was speaking up.



“The Illia’s speech was very effective, lots of attendees and experts came over to our booth to speak about ML.” - said Alexander Tretyakov, Business Development Director, later after the speaker had ended his talk.

Roman Pugachov, Accountant, shared his general impression about GEO business 2021. “GEO business event has changed the traditional location; organizers placed all exhibitors in a smart way, and there was a cozy atmosphere. The audience is buzzing after the one and a half year of continuing break, everyone has missed offline conversations. Instead of long emails and the endless shifting of online conferences, here on the offline event, you can find the mutual interest with people in several minutes.”

Regarding the GEO Business 2021, the Intetics team is honored to be among such attendees as Trimble, Leica, Arpas-UK, and many other companies. It was a great opportunity to connect with the people who benefit from applications of geospatial solutions and provide them with Intetics’s deep expertise in the geospatial sector.

Follow the link to know more about Digital Transformation in the Geospatial Sector or contact us.

About Intetics



Intetics is a leading global technology company focused on the creation and operation of effective distributed technology teams aimed at turnkey software product development, digital transformation, quality assurance, and data processing. Based on a proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, proprietary Predictive Software Engineering framework, advanced Quality Management Platform, measurable SLAs, and unparalleled methodology for talent recruitment and retention, Intetics enables IT rich, innovative organizations to capitalize on available global talent and Intetics’ in-depth engineering expertise. At Intetics, our outcomes do not just meet clients’ expectations, they have been exceeding them for our 25+ years in business. Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 50, GSA, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5 and European IT Excellence awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list.