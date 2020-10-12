Log in
Insights on Antibiotics Market within the Pharmaceuticals Sector | Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Emerge as a Key Driver | Technavio

10/12/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

The global antibiotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005594/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antibiotics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Learn more about how COVID-19 is impacting the antibiotics market - Request a free sample report

High population densities, rising globalization, and urbanization have increased the colonization of disease-causing pathogens worldwide. Also, the destruction of natural habitats of animals led by deforestation has increased the localization of animals near human habitats. This has increased the risk of infection transmission from animals to humans. In addition, the rising number of dams, poor sanitization, and improper waste management systems have further increased the prevalence of infectious diseases over the years. All these factors are fueling the growth of the global antibiotics market.

Antibiotics Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Related Markets

Global Penicillin Market 2020-2024

Global Throat Pastilles and Cough Drops Market 2020-2024

Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market 2020-2024

Antibiotics Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global pharmaceuticals market is the parent market of the antibiotics market. Within its scope, the pharmaceuticals market covers products and companies engaged in R&D or production of generic drugs, non-generic drugs, and veterinary drugs. Our report on the antibiotics market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including GlaxoSmithKline plc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, AbbVie Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MELINTA THERAPEUTICS INC., Cipla Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Technavio’s research report on the antibiotics market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall pharmaceuticals market.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Antibiotics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global antibiotics market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the antibiotics market. The market is segmented as follows:

Type

  • Small molecule products
  • Large molecule products
  • Animal health

Distribution channels

  • Pharmacies online and physical stores
  • Grocery stores
  • Vitamin and health food stores

Therapy areas

  • Alimentary/metabolic
  • Anti-parasitic
  • Anti-infectives
  • Blood and clotting
  • Cardiovascular
  • Dermatological
  • Genitourinary
  • Hormonal
  • Immunological
  • Musculoskeletal
  • Neurological
  • Oncology
  • Respiratory
  • Sensory

Geography

  • Americas
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
  • Rest of the world (RoW)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio’s industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the antibiotics market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription & in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the pharmaceuticals market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


