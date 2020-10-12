Insights on Computing Mouse Market within the Technology Hardware, Storage, and Peripherals Sector | Rising Demand for Wireless Mouse to Emerge as a Key Driver | Technavio

The global computing mouse market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets.

Wireless mice are increasingly becoming popular among end-users as they enable flexible and hassle-free functionality. They are also widely adopted by businesses because of their utility during presentations and client meetings. The growing popularity of wireless mice is encouraging vendors to incorporate innovative features such as RF technologies and adaptive frequency to help users, especially gamers, to use the mice without interruption. Therefore, the rising demand for wireless mouse is expected to fuel the growth of the global computing mouse market during the forecast period.

Computing Mouse Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market is the parent market of the computing mouse market. Within its scope, the technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market covers companies that manufacture electronic computer components, motherboards, data storage components, and other peripherals. Our report on the computing mouse market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Apple Inc., HP, Lenovo, Logitech, and Razer Inc.

Technavio’s research report on the computing mouse market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market.

Computing Mouse Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global computing mouse market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the computing mouse market. The market is segmented as follows:

Type

Wired

Wireless

Application

Gaming

Non-gaming

Geography

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio’s industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the computing mouse market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription & in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

