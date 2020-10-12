Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights on Computing Mouse Market within the Technology Hardware, Storage, and Peripherals Sector | Rising Demand for Wireless Mouse to Emerge as a Key Driver | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

The global computing mouse market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005585/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Learn more about how COVID-19 is impacting the computing mouse market - Request a free sample report

Wireless mice are increasingly becoming popular among end-users as they enable flexible and hassle-free functionality. They are also widely adopted by businesses because of their utility during presentations and client meetings. The growing popularity of wireless mice is encouraging vendors to incorporate innovative features such as RF technologies and adaptive frequency to help users, especially gamers, to use the mice without interruption. Therefore, the rising demand for wireless mouse is expected to fuel the growth of the global computing mouse market during the forecast period.

Computing Mouse Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Related Markets

Global PC Peripherals Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Global Computer Accessories Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Computing Mouse Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market is the parent market of the computing mouse market. Within its scope, the technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market covers companies that manufacture electronic computer components, motherboards, data storage components, and other peripherals. Our report on the computing mouse market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Apple Inc., HP, Lenovo, Logitech, and Razer Inc.

Technavio’s research report on the computing mouse market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Computing Mouse Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global computing mouse market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the computing mouse market. The market is segmented as follows:

Type

  • Wired
  • Wireless

Application

  • Gaming
  • Non-gaming

Geography

  • North America (NA)
  • South America (SA)
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Vendor Landscape

Technavio’s industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the computing mouse market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription & in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pMountain Valley says natgas pipeline timing depends on litigation, U.S. approvals
RE
03:06pCOMCAST : Gives $350,000 Donation to Support Bay Area Small Businesses Owned by People of Color
BU
03:06pNatural Gas Surges as Traders Brace for Cold Winter -- Update
DJ
03:03pDollar index slips but holds near three-week lows; yuan drops
RE
03:02pDollar index slips but holds near 3-week lows; yuan drops
RE
03:01pCSG INVESTMENTS, INC. : Announces $200M Term Loan for Kosmos Energy's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit
PR
03:01pBNP PARIBAS : Buy rating from RBC
MD
03:01pSNCF GROUP : French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
BU
03:01pVASTA PLATFORM ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vasta Platform Limited on Behalf of Vasta Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
03:01pInsights on Computing Mouse Market within the Technology Hardware, Storage, and Peripherals Sector | Rising Demand for Wireless Mouse to Emerge as a Key Driver | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
4BP PLC : BP starts Oman's giant Ghazeer gas field
5Oil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group