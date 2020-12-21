Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights on the Analytics Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

12/21/2020 | 02:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The analytics market is expected to grow by $ 109.71 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201220005052/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analytics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analytics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The growing complexity of data is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as data privacy and security concerns will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/analytics-market-industry-analysis

Analytics Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the BFSI end-user segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Analytics Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 32% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. China and India are the key markets for analytics in North America

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Biochip Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The biochip market size has the potential to grow by USD 19.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
  • Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The virtualized evolved packet core market size has the potential to grow by USD 17.51 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Companies Covered:

  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Informatica LLC
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • MicroStrategy Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • QlikTech international AB
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Solution
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Solution

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • BFSI
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Informatica LLC
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • MicroStrategy Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • QlikTech International AB
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • SAS Institute Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
02:51aGBLT : receives 700,000-euro order for thermometers
PU
02:51aEN+ INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : Group commences trading International renewable energy certificates
PU
02:51aGBLT : receives 25,000-mask follow-on order
PU
02:51aGBLT : receives order for 25,000 FFP2
PU
02:51aMEET CASTLIGHT : Q&A with Angel Rosa Jr., SVP of Customer Experience
PU
02:51aNMDC : Intimation of appointment of Shri Somnath Nandi as Director (Technical) on the Board of NMDC Limited
PU
02:51aFLEX LNG : FLNG – Repurchase of shares
PU
02:51aNMDC : 1. Intimation of appointment of Shri Shashank Priya as Government Nominee Director (Additional Charge) on the Board of the Company 2. Intimation of cessation of Shri Vijoy Kumar Singh as Government Nominee Director on the Board of the Company
PU
02:51aShenpu Technology (KIEYYUEL) Made a Stunning Appearance at the International Epidemic Prevention Exhibition
BU
02:49aVodafone ends talks to sell Egypt stake to Saudi STC
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2U.S. lawmakers back $1.9 billion to replace telecom equipment from China's Huawei, ZTE - sources
3Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. lawmakers back $15 billion in airline payroll assistance
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla debuts into S&P after frantic Friday trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ