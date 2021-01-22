Log in
Insights on the Building Information Modeling Software Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

01/22/2021 | 08:20pm EST
The building information modeling software market is expected to grow by $ 8.38 bn, decelerate at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005500/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building Information Modeling Software Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Building Information Modeling Software Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The increasing requirements for large-scale project management is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high implementation and operating costs will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/building-information-modeling-software-market-industry-analysis

Building Information Modeling Software Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the software segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Building Information Modeling Software Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. Japan and China are the key markets for building information modeling software in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Biochip Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The biochip market size has the potential to grow by USD 19.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
  • Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The virtualized evolved packet core market size has the potential to grow by USD 17.51 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Companies Covered:

  • 4M SA Advanced Technical Software Systems
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Bentley Systems Inc.
  • Cadsoft Corp.
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • Hexagon AB
  • Nemetschek SE
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Siemens AG
  • Trimble Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 4M SA Advanced Technical Software Systems
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Bentley Systems Inc.
  • Cadsoft Corp.
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • Hexagon AB
  • Nemetschek SE
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Siemens AG
  • Trimble Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
