Insights on the Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

11/30/2020 | 06:48am EST
The ergonomic computer equipment market is expected to grow by USD 808.61 mn, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing use of PCs for gaming is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Based on the distribution channel, the offline distribution segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Ergonomic Computer Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for ergonomic computer equipment in APAC.

Companies Covered:

  • 3M Co.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Humanscale
  • Kinesis Corp.
  • Legrand SA
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp.
  • Logitech International SA
  • Matias Corp.
  • and Microsoft Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Humanscale
  • Kinesis Corp.
  • Legrand SA
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp.
  • Logitech International SA
  • Matias Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
