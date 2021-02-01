Insights on the Global 3D Printing Materials Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The 3D printing materials market is expected to grow by $ 12.75 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 48% during the forecast period.

The low wastage of cartridge in additive printing is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of 3D printing equipment and materials will hamper the market growth.

3D Printing Materials Market: Material Landscape

Based on the material, the thermoplastic polymer segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period

3D Printing Materials Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is a key market for 3D printing materials in North America.

Companies Covered:

3D Systems Corp.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Materialise NV

Solvay SA

Stratasys Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Thermoplastic polymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Photopolymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metal powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

