Insights on the Global 3D Printing Materials Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

02/01/2021 | 05:26pm EST
The 3D printing materials market is expected to grow by $ 12.75 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 48% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005953/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Printing Materials Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The low wastage of cartridge in additive printing is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of 3D printing equipment and materials will hamper the market growth.

3D Printing Materials Market: Material Landscape

Based on the material, the thermoplastic polymer segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period

3D Printing Materials Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is a key market for 3D printing materials in North America.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Farm Management Software Market by Application, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025-The farm management software market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.88 billion during 2021-2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
  • Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe by End-user and Deployment - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The applicant tracking systems market size in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 110.32 million during 2021-2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Companies Covered:

  • 3D Systems Corp.
  • Arkema SA
  • BASF SE
  • Dow Inc.
  • Eastman Chemical Co.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • Materialise NV
  • Solvay SA
  • Stratasys Ltd.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Material

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Material
  • Thermoplastic polymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Photopolymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Metal powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Material

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3D Systems Corp.
  • Arkema SA
  • BASF SE
  • Dow Inc.
  • Eastman Chemical Co.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • Materialise NV
  • Solvay SA
  • Stratasys Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
