Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights on the Global Bill Splitting Apps Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Market Planning Structure | Technavio

12/29/2020 | 09:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The bill splitting apps market is expected to grow by USD 165.71 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005262/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bill Splitting Apps Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bill Splitting Apps Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The growing penetration of smartphones is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as costs associated with bill splitting app development and operation will hamper market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/bill-splitting-apps-market-industry-analysis

Bill Splitting Apps Market: Platform Landscape

Based on the platform, the android segment saw maximum growth in 2019. Factors such as the growing penetration of smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities. The growth of the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Bill Splitting Apps Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 46% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for Bill Splitting Apps in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Vendor Management Software Market- The vendor management software market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, retail, manufacturing, and others), deployment (on-premises, and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Distribution Software Market- The distribution software market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

  • Groupee Pty Ltd
  • GroupMe Inc.
  • Locatable Ltd.
  • paerpay Inc.
  • PayPal Holdings Inc.
  • Splid
  • Splitwise Inc.
  • Step Up Labs Inc.
  • Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Tricount

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Platform
  • Android - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • iOS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Groupee Pty Ltd.
  • GroupMe Inc.
  • Locatable Ltd.
  • paerpay Inc.
  • PayPal Holdings Inc.
  • Splid
  • Splitwise Inc.
  • Step Up Labs Inc.
  • Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Tricount

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aSIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:32aU S GOLD : Drills 244 m (800 ft) of Continuous Mineralization, Including 78.3 Meters (257 ft) of 5.708 g/t AuEq from Surface for its Fourth Metallurgical Hole at the CK Gold Project in Wyoming
AQ
09:31aNOVATURAS : “Novaturas” Group has agreed with the bank to delay liabilities
AQ
09:31aMEDXTRACTOR CORP : . Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended November 30, 2020
AQ
09:31aSKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN : SEB fund helps finance solar home-systems in Africa
PU
09:31aAT&T : to Webcast Talk with John Stephens at Citi Global TMT West Virtual Conference on January 5
BU
09:31aCelebrate the New Year with Iceland's Incredible Fireworks Display!
BU
09:30aFACTBOX-COVID variants, found in UK and South Africa, travel the world
RE
09:29aKNEAT COM : First site of Top Ten Biopharma selects Kneat's SaaS Platform
AQ
09:28aAB INTL GROUP Announced Official Launch Video Streaming Service ABQQ.tv
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ