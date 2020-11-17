Insights on the Global Coatings Raw Materials Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

The global coatings raw materials market size is expected to grow by 9.19 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Click & get FREE sample Report in MINUTES

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006348/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coatings Raw Materials Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The use of alkyd resins in paints and coatings is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuating crude oil prices will hamper market growth.

Alkyd resins are used to manufacture protective coatings as they can significantly enhance the weathering properties of protective coatings. These resins are among the key raw materials used to make various synthetic paints and coatings as they are exceptionally compatible with a wide range of coating polymers. They are also used to manufacture industrial coatings, concrete floors, and road paints. The volume of the global alkyd resin market stood at 1,413 thousand metric tons in 2018. With the increasing demand for alkyd resins in paints and coatings for various applications, the coatings raw materials market is expected to record significant growth during the forecast period.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/coatings-raw-materials-market-industry-analysis

Global Coatings Raw Materials Market: Type Landscape

Globally, acrylic resins are the most commonly used binders in paints and coatings applications. Acrylic resins are used in decorative paints, which include all acrylics (pure and modified) forms. Alkyds resins are the second-most common type of resin used in the formulation of coatings. In recent years, high solid and ultra-high solid-liquid epoxy resins have dominated the global market. Therefore, the coatings raw materials market growth by the resins segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Global Coatings Raw Materials Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest coatings raw materials market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid industrialization, a growing construction industry, and burgeoning automotive industry in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and South Korea will significantly drive coatings raw materials market growth in this region over the forecast period. 63% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for coatings raw materials in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Medical Coatings Market: The medical coatings market size has the potential to grow by USD 5.69 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Global Antifouling Coatings Market: The antifouling coatings market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.61 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

Akzo Nobel NV

ALTANA AG

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corp.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in coatings raw materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coatings raw materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coatings raw materials market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coatings raw materials market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pigments and fillers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solvents - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Additives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver- Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akzo Nobel NV

ALTANA AG

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corp.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006348/en/