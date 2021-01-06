Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights on the Global Fleet Telematics Systems Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

01/06/2021 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The fleet telematics systems market is expected to grow by USD 38.8 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005885/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fleet Telematics Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fleet Telematics Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The benefits in terms of cost savings is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high costs associated with fleet telematics systems will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/fleet-telematics-systems-market-industry-analysis

Fleet Telematics Systems Market: Type Landscape

Aftermarket fleet telematics systems are those that are offered by third-party vendors and are retrofitted into the existing fleet via an onboard diagnostics (OBD) port. The demand for aftermarket fleet telematics systems from fleet operators is a major factor driving market growth. Fleet telematics systems market share growth by the aftermarket fleet telematics systems segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the OEM fleet telematics systems segment.

Fleet Telematics Systems Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising demand for advanced telematics in commercial vehicles in the US, the increased number of offerings from automotive OEMs, and the availability of strong aftermarket solutions will significantly drive the fleet telematics systems market growth in this region over the forecast period. Additionally, the region is a frontrunner in the adoption of fifth-generation (5G) technology, which will strengthen the adoption of connectivity technologies in modern fleets. It also has a strong presence of road freight transportation, which contributes to its dominant position in the global fleet telematics systems market. Over 32% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for fleet telematics systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, South America, and MEA.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Automotive Telematics Market by Application, Fitment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The automotive telematics market size has the potential to grow by 65.76 million units during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period because of the decline in the year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The material handling equipment telematics market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

  • AT&T Inc.
  • Bridgestone Corp.
  • Continental AG
  • Geotab Inc.
  • Michelin Group
  • Microlise Group Ltd.
  • Omnitracs LLC
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • Aftermarket fleet telematics systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • OEM fleet telematics systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Bridgestone Corp.
  • Continental AG
  • Geotab Inc.
  • Michelin Group
  • Microlise Group Ltd.
  • Omnitracs LLC
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pRELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES : Issues Corporate Update on MCTO and Filing of Financial Statements
AQ
05:59pPan Global Reports Further New Significant Drill Results at La Romana, Southern Spain
NE
05:58pRoblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
BU
05:58pROBLOX : Raises $520M led by Altimeter Capital and Dragoneer Investment Group
BU
05:56pRUMBLEON : What's the Difference Between a V-6 and V-8 Engine?
PU
05:53pRoblox plans to go public through direct listing, not IPO - sources
RE
05:51pREALOGY : Announces Upsizing And Pricing Of Its $600 Million Offering Of Senior Notes
PR
05:50pSkychain Provides Update on LOI to Purchase 20 Mw Crypto Hosting Facility in Quebec
NE
05:48pFinancials Soar As 10-Year Yield Tops 1% For First Time Since March - Financials Roundup
DJ
05:45pPetrox Announces New Website
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Dow, S&P 500 close higher, but pro-Trump protests weigh on gains
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Trump administration mulls adding Alibaba, Tencent to blacklist of Chines..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ