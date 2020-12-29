Insights on the Global Flow Cytometer Market Research 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Market Analysis | Technavio

The flow cytometer market is expected to grow by USD 3.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005392/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flow Cytometer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The increasing expenditure on R&D is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of instruments will hamper market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/flow-cytometer-market-industry-analysis

Flow Cytometer Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the reagents and consumables segment constituted the largest segment in 2019. The rising number of diagnostic processes in healthcare facilities worldwide has led to a rise in demand for flow cytometer reagents, particularly in the detection of conditions such as cancer and HIV. The increasing investments in developing new antibody and Deoxo-Fluor reagents that will allow the in-depth study of molecular and cellular biology will drive the demand for these reagents during the forecast period.

Flow Cytometer Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the pharmaceutical industry segment led the market in 2019. The rising demand for personalized medicines is increasing the demand for several advanced devices for performing analytical procedures, which is driving the demand for flow cytometer instruments and consumables among pharmaceutical companies.

Flow Cytometer Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for Flow Cytometer in North America.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global pH Meter Market- The pH meter market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, and others), geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market- The nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer market is segmented by end-user (P and B industry, C and P industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Luminex Corp.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Reagents and consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Health and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Luminex Corp.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005392/en/