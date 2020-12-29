Log in
Insights on the Global Flow Cytometer Market Research 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Market Analysis | Technavio

12/29/2020 | 01:47pm EST
The flow cytometer market is expected to grow by USD 3.97 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005392/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flow Cytometer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flow Cytometer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing expenditure on R&D is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of instruments will hamper market growth.

Flow Cytometer Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the reagents and consumables segment constituted the largest segment in 2019. The rising number of diagnostic processes in healthcare facilities worldwide has led to a rise in demand for flow cytometer reagents, particularly in the detection of conditions such as cancer and HIV. The increasing investments in developing new antibody and Deoxo-Fluor reagents that will allow the in-depth study of molecular and cellular biology will drive the demand for these reagents during the forecast period.

Flow Cytometer Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the pharmaceutical industry segment led the market in 2019. The rising demand for personalized medicines is increasing the demand for several advanced devices for performing analytical procedures, which is driving the demand for flow cytometer instruments and consumables among pharmaceutical companies.

Flow Cytometer Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for Flow Cytometer in North America.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global pH Meter Market- The pH meter market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, and others), geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market- The nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer market is segmented by end-user (P and B industry, C and P industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered:

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Co.
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Luminex Corp.
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sysmex Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Reagents and consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Health and diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Luminex Corp.
  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sysmex Corp.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
