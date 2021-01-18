Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights on the Global Health And Wellness Food Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

01/18/2021 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The health and wellness food market is expected to grow by $ 235.94 mn, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005484/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The growing adoption of healthy eating habits is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of health and wellness food will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/health-and-wellness-food-market-industry-analysis

Health And Wellness Food Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Based on the distribution channel, the retail stores segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Health And Wellness Food Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 32% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. UK and France are the key markets for health and wellness food in Europe.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

  • Gluten-free Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The gluten-free food market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.19 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
  • Hemp-based Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The hemp-based foods market size has the potential to grow by USD 364.98 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Companies Covered:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • Danone SA
  • Dean Foods Co.
  • Mondelez Global LLC
  • General Mills Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Kellogg Co.
  • Nestle SA
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Naturally health food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Functional food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • BFY food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Organic food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Food intolerance products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.
  • Danone SA
  • Dean Foods Co.
  • Mondelez Global LLC
  • General Mills Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Kellogg Co.
  • Nestle SA
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:32pSOFTWARE AG : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01:32pNETFLIX : 'Ozark,' 'Crown' each earn 6 Critics Choice Award nods
AQ
01:31pAHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : Change in the holding of Ahlström Capital Oy
AQ
01:31pAHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : Change in the holding of Ahlstrom Invest B.V.
AQ
01:31pNATIONAL WESTERN LIFE : Announces Reinsurance Transaction
PR
01:30pCanada's Alberta urges Trudeau to press Biden, save Keystone XL pipeline
RE
01:28pED BASTIAN MEMO : Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
PU
01:28pTOYOTA MOTOR : Akio Toyoda Comment on Dakar Rally 2021
PU
01:28pTOYOTA TIMES : [Through the words of Akio] #01 "Let's make ever-better cars"
PU
01:28pWestrock Coffee Company Appoints Chris Pledger Chief Financial Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
2EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
3Global stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes
4TOTAL SE : Oil Giant Total Buys Stake in World's Biggest Solar Developer
5Carmaker Stellantis shares star in European debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ