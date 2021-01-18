Insights on the Global Industrial Enzymes Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

The global industrial enzymes market size is expected to grow by USD 1.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005421/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Enzymes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & get FREE sample Report in MINUTES

The increasing demand for food enzymes is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as complex production process will hamper the market growth.

The need for food enzymes is growing as it provides anti-stale, and softening properties to food products and also increases their shelf life. The enzymes such as protease, lipase, and carbohydrase are extensively used in meat products, bakery, dairy, and frozen foods to maintain the nutritional content. Moreover, food enzymes increase food safety, which is essential for processed and packaged food products, hence increasing their demand and driving the market growth.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/industrial-enzymes-market-industry-analysis

Global Industrial Enzymes Market: Application Landscape

Industrial enzymes have been used in the food processing sector for a long time, and they are still used in various food industries to provide good-quality products with increased production efficiency. They also help in providing eco-friendly products to consumers by reducing the consumption of energy, water, and raw materials, thereby generating less waste. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the detergents, biofuel, and others segment.

Global Industrial Enzymes Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest industrial enzymes market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising disposable income, increasing awareness of the benefits of nutrition-enabled products, and demand for convenience food products will significantly drive industrial enzymes market growth in this region over the forecast period. 49% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for industrial enzymes in APAC. Market growth in this region will be the rising disposable income, increasing awareness of the benefits of nutrition-enabled products, and demand for convenience food products than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Specialty Enzymes Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The specialty enzymes market size has the potential to grow by USD 691.14 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Food Enzymes Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The food enzymes market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.29 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc

Aumgene Biosciences

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Codexis Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Novozymes AS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Enzymes Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in industrial enzymes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial enzymes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial enzymes market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial enzymes market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Geographic Landscape

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market definition

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market segment analysis

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market size 2019

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Key leading countries

Five Forces Analysis

Market opportunity by geography

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Market drivers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Market challenges

Market trends

Threat of new entrants

Vendor Landscape

Threat of substitutes

Vendor landscape

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Comparison by Application

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market positioning of vendors

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Detergents - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Associated British Foods Plc

Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Biofuel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aumgene Biosciences

BASF SE

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Codexis Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Koninklijke DSM NV

Novozymes AS

Geographic comparison

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Appendix

Scope of the report

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Currency conversion rates for US$

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amano Enzyme Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc

Aumgene Biosciences

BASF SE

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Codexis Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Novozymes AS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005421/en/