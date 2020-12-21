Log in
Insights on the Global IoT Market in Energy Grid Management 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

12/21/2020 | 08:11am EST
The IoT market in energy grid management is expected to grow by USD 16.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005410/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IoT Market in Energy Grid Management 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IoT Market in Energy Grid Management 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The penetration of smart technologies is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the centralization of data will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/IoT-market-in-energy-grid-management-industry-analysis

IoT Market in Energy Grid Management: Solution Landscape

The current high percentage share of the hardware segment is attributed to the high cost of hardware devices such as industrial PCs, control panels, smart sensors, switches and push buttons, human-machine interfaces, and signaling devices. These devices are sturdier than the ordinary versions, adding to the cost. However, the IoT market share growth in the energy grid management market is expected to be slower by the hardware segment compared with the other segments during the forecast period.

IoT Market in Energy Grid Management: Geographic Landscape

Europe will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Climate change policies such as The Paris Climate Agreement will significantly drive IoT market growth in energy grid management in this region over the forecast period. 32% of the market’s growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for IoT services and solutions in energy grid management market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Industrial IoT Gateway Market: The industrial IoT gateway market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.12 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

IoT Platform Market: The IoT platform market size has the potential to grow by $ 1.70 bn during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

  • Accenture Plc
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
  • Intel Corp.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Generation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Transmission - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Substation automation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Distribution - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Solution
  • Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers -Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
  • Intel Corp.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
