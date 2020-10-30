Log in
Insights on the Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

10/30/2020 | 10:05pm EDT

The laboratory glassware and plasticware market is expected to grow by USD 843.1 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005504/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing adoption of disposable plasticware is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/laboratory-glassware-and-plasticware-market-industry-analysis

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: Product Landscape

Laboratory glassware is widely used in the preparation of reagents, media, buffers, solvents, and solutions and storage, heating, sterilization, and incubation applications. The increasing availability of cost-effective and custom-made products and various strategic efforts from vendors are some of the factors driving the growth of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market in this segment. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the plasticware segment.

Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: Geographic Landscape

Asia will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for disease diagnosis, rising number of accredited laboratories, and increasing demand for borosilicate and specialty material-based glassware are contributing to laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth in this region. Over 43% of the market’s growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

  • Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
  • Corning Inc.
  • DWK Life Sciences GmbH
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Merck KGaA
  • Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG
  • SP Industries Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Glassware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Plasticware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Research institutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Clinical diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Availability of barcode feature in labware
  • Growing advances in glassware production technologies
  • Growing demand for compatible products to support automation in laboratories

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
  • Corning Inc.
  • DWK Life Sciences GmbH
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Merck KGaA
  • Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG
  • SP Industries Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

