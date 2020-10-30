Insights on the Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The laboratory glassware and plasticware market is expected to grow by USD 843.1 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increasing adoption of disposable plasticware is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: Product Landscape
Laboratory glassware is widely used in the preparation of reagents, media, buffers, solvents, and solutions and storage, heating, sterilization, and incubation applications. The increasing availability of cost-effective and custom-made products and various strategic efforts from vendors are some of the factors driving the growth of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market in this segment. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the plasticware segment.
Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market: Geographic Landscape
Asia will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for disease diagnosis, rising number of accredited laboratories, and increasing demand for borosilicate and specialty material-based glassware are contributing to laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth in this region. Over 43% of the market’s growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America.
Companies Covered:
-
Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
-
Corning Inc.
-
DWK Life Sciences GmbH
-
Gerresheimer AG
-
Merck KGaA
-
Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
-
PerkinElmer Inc.
-
SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG
-
SP Industries Inc.
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
