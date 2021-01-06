Insights on the Global Milk Powder Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The milk powder market is expected to grow by USD 25.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Milk Powder Market 2020-2024

The long shelf life is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.

Milk Powder Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will provide several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 49% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for milk powder in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Alpen Food Group BV

Arla Foods amba

China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.

Danone SA

Dean Foods Co.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Nestle SA

Royal FrieslandCampina NV

and The Kraft Heinz Co.

