Insights on the Global Milk Powder Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

01/06/2021 | 02:41pm EST
The milk powder market is expected to grow by USD 25.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005797/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Milk Powder Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The long shelf life is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.

Milk Powder Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will provide several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 49% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for milk powder in APAC.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Companies Covered:

  • Alpen Food Group BV
  • Arla Foods amba
  • China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.
  • Danone SA
  • Dean Foods Co.
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.
  • Nestle SA
  • Royal FrieslandCampina NV
  • and The Kraft Heinz Co.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Skim milk powder - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dairy whitener - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Whole milk powder - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Hypermarkets and supermarkets
  • Convenience stores
  • Food and drink specialists
  • Others

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alpen Food Group BV
  • Arla Foods amba
  • China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.
  • Danone SA
  • Dean Foods Co.
  • Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.
  • Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.
  • Nestle SA
  • Royal FrieslandCampina NV
  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • 2.2 Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

© Business Wire 2021
