Insights on the Global Personal Finance Software Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The personal finance software market is expected to grow by USD 191.74 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005762/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Finance Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The growing dependency on the Internet is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as availability of open-source solutions will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/personal-finance-software-market-industry-analysis
Personal Finance Software Market: Product Landscape
Web-based software is primarily preferred by the home business users’ due to the high security provided as it is supported by anti-virus and anti-malware solutions. Additionally, it has the capability to import data from banking and tax management software. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the mobile-based software segment.
Personal Finance Software Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest personal finance software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The adoption of web-based personal finance software will increase with the increasing number of home businesses in this region. Further, the adoption of mobile-based personal finance software will grow with the increasing use among individual consumers. Thus, influencing the personal finance software market growth in this region over the forecast period. 41% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are the key markets for personal finance software in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Business Accounting Software Market by Deployment and Region - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The business accounting software market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.64 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Real Estate Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The real estate software market size has the potential to grow by USD 3825.16 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
-
Alzex software
-
BUXFER Inc.
-
doxo Inc.
-
Money Dashboard Ltd.
-
Moneyspire Inc.
-
Personal Capital Corp.
-
PocketSmith Ltd.
-
Quicken Inc.
-
The Infinite Kind
What our reports offer:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
-
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market size 2019
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five forces summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Web-based software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Mobile-based software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by End-user
-
Home business users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Individual users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers – Demand led growth
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor landscape
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Alzex software
-
BUXFER Inc.
-
doxo Inc.
-
Money Dashboard Ltd.
-
Moneyspire Inc.
-
Personal Capital Corp.
-
PocketSmith Ltd.
-
Quicken Inc.
-
The Infinite Kind
-
You Need a Budget LLC
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005762/en/