Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights on the Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 02:48am EST

The silicon carbide (SiC) power devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006036/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for power electronics is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high SiC material cost will hamper market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/silicon-carbide-power-devices-market-industry-analysis

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market: Geographic Landscape

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 48% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for silicon carbide power devices in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

  • Cree Inc.
  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Littelfuse Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • ON Semiconductor Corp.
  • Renesas Electronics Corp.
  • ROHM Co. Ltd.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Toshiba Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Diodes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Modules - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Transistors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • UPS and PS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • PV inverters - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • IMDs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • EV/HEVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Cree Inc.
  • Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Littelfuse Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • ON Semiconductor Corp.
  • Renesas Electronics Corp.
  • ROHM Co. Ltd.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:04aYINCHENG LIFE SERVICE : 1922.HK) Celebrates the 1st Anniversary of its Listing
AQ
03:04aNOVO NORDISK : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
03:03aPREBONA : proves unique, long-term effect against COVID-19/SARS CoV-2
PR
03:02aMalaysia's 1MDB state fund still $7.8 billion in debt - government report
RE
03:02aUK software firm Aveva to raise $3.73 billion to fund OSIsoft deal
RE
03:02aDNB : Notification of Extraordinary General Meeting in DNB ASA
AQ
03:01aPEAB : refurbishes the port in Köping
AQ
03:01aDNB : Notification of Extraordinary General Meeting in DNB ASA
AQ
03:01aU.S. OIL & GAS PLC : - Placing of Ordinary Shares
PR
03:01aGlobal Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2World stocks eye record levels as Washington gridlock curbs policy risks
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
4S&P 500 : Investors see silver-lining in U.S. election uncertainty
5Smallest job gains in five months expected as U.S. labor market momentum wanes
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group