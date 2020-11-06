Insights on the Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The silicon carbide (SiC) power devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.06 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
The growing demand for power electronics is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high SiC material cost will hamper market growth.
Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market: Geographic Landscape
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 48% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for silicon carbide power devices in APAC.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
