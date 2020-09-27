Insights on the Global Smart Robots Market 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the smart robots market and it is poised to grow by USD 20.28 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Robots Market 2020-2024
What is the key factor driving the market?
Growing demand for smart robots is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
What are the top players in the market?
ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., FANUC Corp., iRobot Corp., KION Group AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
What is the major trend in the market?
Increasing focus of companies on factory automation is a major growth factor for the market.
What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 33.37%.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., FANUC Corp., iRobot Corp., KION Group AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for smart robots will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Smart Robots Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Smart Robots Market is segmented as below:
Product
Personal Service Robots
Professional Service Robots
Collaborative Robots
Solution
Software
Services
Hardware
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Smart Robots Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our smart robots market report covers the following areas:
Smart Robots Market size
Smart Robots Market trends
Smart Robots Market analysis
This study identifies the increasing focus of companies on factory automation as one of the prime reasons driving the smart robots market growth during the next few years.
Smart Robots Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the smart robots market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., FANUC Corp., iRobot Corp., KION Group AG, Midea Group Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart robots market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Smart Robots Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist smart robots market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the smart robots market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the smart robots market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart robots market vendors
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
