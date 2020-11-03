Log in
Insights on the Global Smartphone Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

11/03/2020

The smartphone market is expected to grow by 39.96 million units, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201103005077/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smartphone Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The rising adoption of AI in smartphones is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/smartphone-market-industry-analysis

Smartphone Market: Technology Landscape

The availability of a variety of features in Android phones has boosted the popularity of Android OS among consumers. The high popularity of Android has driven several smartphone manufacturers to adopt it as their OS. Thus, the growing popularity and the launch of various Android-based smartphones will drive the growth of the smartphone market in this segment. The smartphone market share growth by the Android segment is expected to be faster than the growth of the market by the iOS segment.

Smartphone Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest smartphone market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Rising disposable income, development of telecom infrastructure, the emergence of budget-centric smartphones, and an increasing number of product launches are some of the significant factors that will drive smartphone market growth in this region over the forecast period. China, India, and the Russian Federation are the key markets for smartphones in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Companies Covered:

  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.
  • HTC Corp.
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Nokia Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.
  • ZTE Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

  • Market segmentation by technology
  • Comparison by technology
  • Android - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • iOS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE

  • Market segmentation by price
  • Comparison by price
  • Between $150-$800 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Less than $150 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Greater than $800 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by price

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCREEN SIZE

  • Market segmentation by screen size
  • Comparison by screen size
  • Between 5-6 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Greater than 6 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Less than 5 inches - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by screen size

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Technological advances
  • Consumers’ shift to online purchases
  • Introduction of 5G technology

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd.
  • HTC Corp.
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
  • LG Electronics, Inc.
  • Nokia Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.
  • ZTE Corp.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

