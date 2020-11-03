Insights on the Global Smartphone Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The smartphone market is expected to grow by 39.96 million units, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

The rising adoption of AI in smartphones is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Smartphone Market: Technology Landscape

The availability of a variety of features in Android phones has boosted the popularity of Android OS among consumers. The high popularity of Android has driven several smartphone manufacturers to adopt it as their OS. Thus, the growing popularity and the launch of various Android-based smartphones will drive the growth of the smartphone market in this segment. The smartphone market share growth by the Android segment is expected to be faster than the growth of the market by the iOS segment.

Smartphone Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest smartphone market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Rising disposable income, development of telecom infrastructure, the emergence of budget-centric smartphones, and an increasing number of product launches are some of the significant factors that will drive smartphone market growth in this region over the forecast period. China, India, and the Russian Federation are the key markets for smartphones in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

