Insights on the Global Video Streaming Software Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The video streaming software market is expected to grow by USD 6.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005381/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Video Streaming Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The availability of improved digital infrastructure is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/video-streaming-software-market-industry-analysis
Video Streaming Software Market: Streaming Type Landscape
Video-on-demand software providers are offering various subscription options and premium content. The extensive development in high-speed broadband and telecom network infrastructure and the emergence of 4G and 5G technologies in emerging economies are some of the factors boosting the growth of the video streaming software market in the video on-demand segment. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the live segment.
Video Streaming Software Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest market for video streaming software in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growing media and entertainment, telecom, and education industries, increasing investments in smart classes, and rising demand for easily accessible software services are contributing to the video streaming software market growth in this region. Over 28% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for video streaming software in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other geographies.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered:
-
Brightcove Inc.
-
International Business Machines Corp.
-
Microsoft Corp.
-
Mirillis Ltd.
-
NCH Software Inc.
-
NVIDIA Corp.
-
Panopto Inc.
-
SplitmediaLabs Ltd.
-
Telestream LLC
-
Wowza Media Systems LLC.
What our reports offer:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
-
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
-
Value Chain Analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
-
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market Outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY STREAMING TYPE
-
Market segmentation by streaming type
-
Comparison by streaming type
-
Video on demand - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Live - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by streaming type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Increasing number of video streaming service providers
-
Increased application of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL), and machine learning (ML) technologies
-
Expansion in the variety of streaming contents
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Brightcove Inc.
-
International Business Machines Corp.
-
Microsoft Corp.
-
Mirillis Ltd.
-
NCH Software Inc.
-
NVIDIA Corp.
-
Panopto Inc.
-
SplitmediaLabs Ltd.
-
Telestream LLC
-
Wowza Media Systems LLC
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005381/en/