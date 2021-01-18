Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insights on the Global Wireless Phone Chargers Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

01/18/2021 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The wireless phone chargers market is expected to grow by USD 2.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.
Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005431/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Phone Chargers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wireless Phone Chargers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increase in the global shipments of smartphones is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as additional cost to customer will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/wireless-phone-chargers-market-industry-analysis

Wireless Phone Chargers Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Wireless phone chargers are largely sold through the offline distribution channel, which includes specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. These formats help generate most of the global market's revenue. The offline distribution channel accounts for more than 85% of the total market. However, the wireless phone chargers market share growth by the offline segment will be slow during the forecast period.

Wireless Phone Chargers Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the continued demand for smartphones in emerging markets and the availability of affordable smartphones will significantly drive wireless phone chargers market growth in this region over the forecast period. 41% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for wireless phone chargers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Wireless Headphones Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The wireless headphones market size has the potential to grow by USD 8.23 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Mobile Phone Accessories Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The mobile phone accessories market size has the potential to grow by USD 20.99 billion during 2020-2024. The market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

  • Anker Technology (UK) Ltd.
  • Belkin International Inc.
  • BEZALEL Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Nokia Corp.
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.
  • TYLT Inc.
  • ZAGG Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Anker Technology (UK) Ltd.
  • Belkin International Inc.
  • BEZALEL Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Nokia Corp.
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sony Corp.
  • TYLT Inc.
  • ZAGG Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES : CIS celebrates 20 years of presence of one of its oil clients in the Democratic Republic of Congo
PU
11:38aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
11:38aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : to Participate in January Conferences
PU
11:38aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : Partners on Launch of SARS-CoV-2 Nanomedicine Therapy Program
PU
11:38aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Stock Exchange
PU
11:38aINDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : Launches Mini Marché, An Exciting New Shop-In-Shop Concept to Support Small Canadian Businesses
AQ
11:38aTRONOX : Metallurgy firms abandon merger during CMA investigation
AQ
11:37aDISH NETWORK : NHL Center Ice expands SLING TV's live sports offering
PR
11:36aJohnson says 'teething' fishing industry issues exacerbated by COVID
RE
11:36a'BREXIT CARNAGE' : shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
2EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
3Global stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes
4AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL N : takes on PPG in battle to buy Finland's Tikkurila
5Stellantis Shares Rise After Market Debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ