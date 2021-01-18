Insights on the Global Wireless Phone Chargers Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The wireless phone chargers market is expected to grow by USD 2.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

The increase in the global shipments of smartphones is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as additional cost to customer will hamper the market growth.

Wireless Phone Chargers Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Wireless phone chargers are largely sold through the offline distribution channel, which includes specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. These formats help generate most of the global market's revenue. The offline distribution channel accounts for more than 85% of the total market. However, the wireless phone chargers market share growth by the offline segment will be slow during the forecast period.

Wireless Phone Chargers Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the continued demand for smartphones in emerging markets and the availability of affordable smartphones will significantly drive wireless phone chargers market growth in this region over the forecast period. 41% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for wireless phone chargers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Anker Technology (UK) Ltd.

Belkin International Inc.

BEZALEL Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nokia Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

TYLT Inc.

ZAGG Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anker Technology (UK) Ltd.

Belkin International Inc.

BEZALEL Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nokia Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

TYLT Inc.

ZAGG Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

