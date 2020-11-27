Insights on the Hearing Aid Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

The hearing aid market is expected to grow by $ 2.85 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005196/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hearing Aid Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growth in the use of binaural hearing aids is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the prevalence of substitutes will hamper the market growth.
Hearing Aid Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the hearing devices segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Hearing Aid Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The UK, France, and Germany are the key markets for hearing aids products in Europe.
Companies Covered:
-
Amplifon Spa
-
Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.
-
Cochlear Ltd.
-
Demant AS
-
GN Store Nord AS
-
MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH
-
Rion Co. Ltd.
-
Sonova Holding AG
-
Starkey Laboratories Inc.
-
WS Audiology AS
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
