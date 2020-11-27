Log in
Insights on the Hearing Aid Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

11/27/2020 | 10:32pm EST
The hearing aid market is expected to grow by $ 2.85 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005196/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hearing Aid Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hearing Aid Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth in the use of binaural hearing aids is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the prevalence of substitutes will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/hearing-aid-market-industry-analysis

Hearing Aid Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the hearing devices segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Hearing Aid Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. The UK, France, and Germany are the key markets for hearing aids products in Europe.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

  • Aspergillosis Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The aspergillosis drugs market size has the potential to grow by USD 658.48 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
  • Epilepsy Drugs Market by Type, Etiology, Age of Onset, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 - The epilepsy drugs market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.13 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Companies Covered:

  • Amplifon Spa
  • Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.
  • Cochlear Ltd.
  • Demant AS
  • GN Store Nord AS
  • MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH
  • Rion Co. Ltd.
  • Sonova Holding AG
  • Starkey Laboratories Inc.
  • WS Audiology AS

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Hearing devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Hearing implants - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amplifon Spa
  • Audina Hearing Instruments Inc.
  • Cochlear Ltd.
  • Demant AS
  • GN Store Nord AS
  • MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH
  • Rion Co. Ltd.
  • Sonova Holding AG
  • Starkey Laboratories Inc.
  • WS Audiology AS

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
