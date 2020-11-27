Log in
Insights on the Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

11/27/2020 | 02:18am EST
The large format printers market is expected to grow by USD 325.65 mn, decelerating at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005661/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing adoption of UV-curable ink is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Large Format Printers Market: Technology Landscape

Based on technology, the aqueous segment sector segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Large Format Printers Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 76% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for large format printers in APAC.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Biochip Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The biochip market size has the potential to grow by USD 19.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
  • Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The virtualized evolved packet core market size has the potential to grow by USD 17.51 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Companies Covered:

  • Agfa-Gevaert NV
  • Canon Inc.
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
  • HP Inc.
  • Kyocera Corp.
  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.
  • Roland DG Corp.
  • Seiko Epson Corp.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Xerox Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Aqueous - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Solvent - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • UV-cured - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Latex - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Agfa-Gevaert NV
  • Canon Inc.
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
  • HP Inc.
  • Kyocera Corp.
  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.
  • Roland DG Corp.
  • Seiko Epson Corp.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Xerox Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
