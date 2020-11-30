Log in
Insights on the Payment Gateways Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

11/30/2020 | 04:50am EST
The payment gateways market is expected to grow by USD 23.45 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005154/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Payment Gateways Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Payment Gateways Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The focus on high customer satisfaction is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Payment Gateways Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the large enterprises segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Payment Gateways Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 38% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is a crucial market for payment gateways in North America.

Companies Covered:

  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • CCBill
  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
  • Global Payments Inc.
  • Ingenico Group SA
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • PayPal Holdings Inc.
  • Square Inc.
  • Stripe Inc.
  • Visa Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Micro and small enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mid-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • CCBill
  • Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
  • Global Payments Inc.
  • Ingenico Group SA
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  • PayPal Holdings Inc.
  • Square Inc.
  • Stripe Inc.
  • Visa Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
