Insights on the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

12/07/2020 | 10:31am EST
The printed circuit board (PCB) market is expected to grow by USD 10.85 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005519/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the ongoing slowdown in the global automobile market will hamper the market growth.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the 4-6 low segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 93% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Taiwan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for printed circuit boards in APAC.

Companies Covered:

  • Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Ibiden Co. Ltd.
  • Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.
  • NOK Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • Tripod Technology Corp.
  • TTM Technologies Inc.
  • Unimicron Technology Corp.
  • Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • 4-6 low - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Substrates - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • 1-2 sided - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Flexible - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Communication network infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Military and aerospace - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Ibiden Co. Ltd.
  • Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.
  • NOK Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • Tripod Technology Corp.
  • TTM Technologies Inc.
  • Unimicron Technology Corp.
  • Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
