Insights on the Test And Measurement Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024 - Technavio

The test and measurement market is expected to grow by USD 4.56 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The growth in the aerospace and defense sector is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Test And Measurement Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the aerospace and defense segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Test And Measurement Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 33% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is the critical market for test and measurement in North America.
Companies Covered:
-
Anritsu Corp.
-
Advantest Corp. Fortive Corp.
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
Keysight Technologies Inc.
-
National Instruments Corp.
-
Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.
-
KG Teradyne Inc.
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
-
Yokogawa Electric Corp
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
