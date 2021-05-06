Insigneo : Continues US Expansion with Office in New York City; Welcomes Industry Veterans Alden Baxter and Adelina Rodriguez to the Team

Insigneo, the leading Independent Broker-Dealer and Registered Investment Advisory Firm specializing in serving investment professionals with an international clientele, announced the opening of a new office located in midtown Manhattan. Insigneo’s New York office, which will cater to the extensive international Private Banker, RIA and Financial Advisor community in NYC, immediately becomes a top alternative for professionals from traditional and domestically focused wealth management firms, considering an independent model.

Alden Baxter, Head of Branch Administration and Senior Relationship Officer. - Insigneo (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our Miami origin makes our current mix of end-clients predominately Latin American and US, but we work with many Advisors serving clients in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. New York clients tend to be more global, because these clients, just like many Latin American clients, have historically preferred to bank in New York.

Our leadership team has a combined 350 years of experience in cross-border wealth, something quite unique these days anywhere in our industry. I’d say the moment we arrive, we become the top alternative for NY-based Advisors with non-us clients. These Advisors have traditionally had very limited options, mainly domestically focused firms, who currently accept international clients.

We also have a broad network of NY-based wealth management professionals, with whom we have worked with over the years. They’ve been asking us for a while to set up shop in the city. I guess I can say the wait is over.”

Daniel de Ontanon, CEO, Insigneo

To lead our New York initiative and to add additional depth to Insigneo’s Management Team during a time of rapid growth, Insigneo hired Alden Baxter and Adelina Rodriguez. Alden has been a manager for international wealth management firms since 1997. First with Smith Barney, later with Chase International Financial Services and Morgan Stanley, and recently with Wells Fargo Advisors International. Throughout his career, he has had international assignments in Spain, London, and Asia and has managed diverse functions across sales, operations, risk, compliance, and administration. Alden will join Insigneo as Head of Branch Administration and Senior Relationship Officer for the New York office. Adelina, a native of the Dominican Republic, retired from JP Morgan Chase in 2018 after a successful 25+ year career in international wealth management, first with Bear Stearns and then with Chase>JP Morgan. Adelina will join Insigneo in a consultant role and report to Alden.

“I am excited about this opportunity with Insigneo and look forward to continuing my career and helping both the Firm and the New York office flourish and grow,” said Alden Baxter, Head of Branch Administration and Senior Relationship Officer, Insigneo.

About Insigneo

Insigneo empowers Financial Advisors managing clients around the world with a comprehensive menu of services and technology that focus on wealth management, multi-family offices and institutional services. Insigneo manages over 10 billion in client assets with a growing list of over 175 financial advisors, serving more than 10,000 clients globally. Insigneo is an international leader for independent financial services. www.insigneo.com

