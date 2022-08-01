Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Insignia Ventures raises $516 million, bets on Southeast Asian tech firms

08/01/2022 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Insignia Ventures Partners has raised $516 million for its latest funds as the Southeast Asia-focused early stage tech venture fund doubles down on the region's digital economy.

"We could have raised a much higher amount but we have learned that smaller, tighter funds do better," Insignia's founding managing partner Yinglan Tan said in a statement on Monday.

The fundraising includes $388 million for Insignia's third fund, $28 million for an entrepreneurs' pool that invests alongside the main fund and an Annex Fund I at $100 million, said the five-year-old firm that has backed more than 70 companies.

Venture capital firms have been ramping up investments in Southeast Asia as rising consumer adoption of digital platforms since the COVID-19 pandemic fuels startups across many sectors.

Insignia said investors for its third fund, which was oversubscribed, included sovereign wealth funds, university endowments and family offices from Asia, Europe and North America.

"We see a once-in-a-decade opportunity to capture outlier returns, as the winners become very obvious when the tide goes out," said Tan, referring to the weak market environment.

Like global peers, Southeast Asian tech firms have seen sharp declines in their share prices from late last year as investors baulk at higher valuations and slowing economies.

Insignia's portfolio companies include Southeast Asian car marketplace Carro, Indonesia's biggest tech firm GoTo, and Indonesian digital investment platform Ajaib.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INSIGNIA SYSTEMS, INC. -0.90% 8.77 Delayed Quote.-62.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.47% 5567.02 Real-time Quote.-10.91%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38aUK stocks extend winning run, HSBC jumps after results
RE
03:36aTURKEY'S DEFENCE MINISTER TELLS ANADOLU AGENCY : Razoni will anch…
RE
03:31aOwners of German utility Steag aim at full sale - spokesman
RE
03:31aHolding company ksbg of german utility steag has decided to laun…
RE
03:28aSudan reports first confirmed Monkeypox case - ministry
RE
03:27aInsignia Ventures raises $516 million, bets on Southeast Asian tech firms
RE
03:23aSpanish July factory activity contracts most since 2020 lockdown-PMI
RE
03:22aSenegal's ruling party says holds majority after legislative vote
RE
03:19aSouth African rand bolstered by weaker dollar
RE
03:19aFalcon House weighs sale of Indonesia's top European bakery -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices slip ahead of OPEC+ meeting
2London copper falls as China factory activity contracts
3HSBC pretax profit falls 15% in first-half
4Intek S p A : KME closed the acquisition of Zutphen from Aurubis
5Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces Mayne Pharma's New Direct-to-Con..

HOT NEWS