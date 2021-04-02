Insolvency Prospects Among Small-and-Medium-Sized Enterprises in Advanced Economies : Assessment and Policy Options

INSOLVENCY PROSPECTS AMONG SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

Insolvency Prospects Among Small and Medium Enterprises in Advanced Economies:

Assessment and Policy Options

Prepared by Federico J. Díez, Romain Duval, Jiayue Fan, José Garrido, Sebnem Kalemli-Özcan, Chiara

Maggi, Soledad Martinez-Peria, and Nicola Pierri

Authorized for distribution by Gita Gopinath and Rhoda Weeks-Brown

DISCLAIMER: Staff Discussion Notes (SDNs) showcase policy-related analysis and research being developed by IMF staff members and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in Staff Discussion Notes are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

JEL Classification Numbers: E65, G33, G38 Insolvency, Bankruptcy, "Quasi" Equity Injections, Small- Keywords: and medium-size enterprises, COVID-19 fdiez@imf.org, rduval@imf.org, jfan@imf.org, jgarrido@imf.org, kalemli@umd.edu, cmaggi@imf.org, Authors' E-mail Address: mmartinezperia@imf.org, npierri@imf.org

