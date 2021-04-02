Insolvency Prospects Among Small-and-Medium-Sized Enterprises in Advanced Economies : Assessment and Policy Options

INSOLVENCY PROSPECTS AMONG SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES
CONTENTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY __________________________________________________________________________ 5
INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW ______________________________________________________________ 6
QUANTIFYING THE RISE IN SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY RISKS AMONG SMEs______________10
A. Methodology and limitations _________________________________________________________________ 10
B. Projections ____________________________________________________________________________________ 11
IMPLICATIONS FOR FINANCIAL STABILITY ___________________________________________________14
DAMPENING THE RISE IN SME INSOLVENCIES _______________________________________________16
STRENGTHENING SME INSOLVENCY AND RESTRUCTURING PROCEDURES ________________20
A. Insolvency Regimes: Key Attributes ___________________________________________________________ 20
B. The COVID-19 Challenge _____________________________________________________________________ 22
C. Policy Options to Cope with the Wave of SME Insolvencies___________________________________ 22
CONCLUSION___________________________________________________________________________________26
REFERENCES ____________________________________________________________________________________28
BOXES
1. Standardized SME Debt Restructuring in Iceland______________________________________________ 24
FIGURES
Increase in Share of Firms with Liquidity Gap or Negative Equity in 2020: By Region__________ 11
Increase in Share of Firms with Liquidity or Negative Equity in 2020: by Industry _____________ 12
Share of Firms with Liquidity Gap or Negative Equity in 2021: Overall ________________________ 12
Cumulative Share of Firms with Liquidity Gap or Negative Equity over 2021-21: Full Sample _ 13
Share of SMEs with ICR<1_____________________________________________________________________ 13
Cumulative share of SME jobs at Risk in 2020 and 2021 ______________________________________ 13
Cumulative Share of SME Debt at Risk in 2020 and 2021 _____________________________________ 14
Cumulative Increase Solvency and Liquidity Risks under Downturn Scenario _________________ 14
Average Change in Banks' CET1R from Losses on SME Lending Due to COVID-19 ____________ 15
Change in Banks' CET1R from Losses on SME Lending due to COVID-19 by Quintile of Assets16
Impact of Loans and Equity Injections on the Share of Insolvent Firms ______________________ 19
Distribution of Public Support Across Different Types of Firms by Type of Program _________ 19
Share of Right Firms Escaping Insolvency under Blanket Versus Targeted Equity Injection___ 20
