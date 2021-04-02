Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Insolvency Prospects Among Small-and-Medium-Sized Enterprises in Advanced Economies : Assessment and Policy Options

04/02/2021 | 09:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I M F S T A F F D I S C U S S I O N N O T E

Insolvency Prospects Among

Small and Medium Enterprises in

Advanced Economies:

Assessment and Policy Options

Federico J. Díez, Romain Duval, Jiayue Fan, José Garrido, Sebnem Kalemli-Özcan, Chiara Maggi, Soledad Martinez-Peria, and Nicola Pierri

Date

SDN/XX/XX

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

INSOLVENCY PROSPECTS AMONG SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

Insolvency Prospects Among Small and Medium Enterprises in Advanced Economies:

Assessment and Policy Options

Prepared by Federico J. Díez, Romain Duval, Jiayue Fan, José Garrido, Sebnem Kalemli-Özcan, Chiara

Maggi, Soledad Martinez-Peria, and Nicola Pierri

Authorized for distribution by Gita Gopinath and Rhoda Weeks-Brown

DISCLAIMER: Staff Discussion Notes (SDNs) showcase policy-related analysis and research being developed by IMF staff members and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in Staff Discussion Notes are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

JEL Classification Numbers:

E65, G33, G38

Insolvency, Bankruptcy, "Quasi" Equity Injections, Small-

Keywords:

and medium-size enterprises, COVID-19

fdiez@imf.org, rduval@imf.org, jfan@imf.org,

jgarrido@imf.org, kalemli@umd.edu, cmaggi@imf.org,

Authors' E-mail Address:

mmartinezperia@imf.org, npierri@imf.org

2 INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

INSOLVENCY PROSPECTS AMONG SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY __________________________________________________________________________ 5

INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW ______________________________________________________________ 6

QUANTIFYING THE RISE IN SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY RISKS AMONG SMEs______________10

A. Methodology and limitations _________________________________________________________________ 10

B. Projections ____________________________________________________________________________________ 11

IMPLICATIONS FOR FINANCIAL STABILITY ___________________________________________________14

DAMPENING THE RISE IN SME INSOLVENCIES _______________________________________________16

STRENGTHENING SME INSOLVENCY AND RESTRUCTURING PROCEDURES ________________20

A. Insolvency Regimes: Key Attributes ___________________________________________________________ 20

B. The COVID-19 Challenge _____________________________________________________________________ 22

C. Policy Options to Cope with the Wave of SME Insolvencies___________________________________ 22

CONCLUSION___________________________________________________________________________________26

REFERENCES ____________________________________________________________________________________28

BOXES

1. Standardized SME Debt Restructuring in Iceland______________________________________________ 24

FIGURES

  1. Increase in Share of Firms with Liquidity Gap or Negative Equity in 2020: By Region__________ 11
  2. Increase in Share of Firms with Liquidity or Negative Equity in 2020: by Industry _____________ 12
  3. Share of Firms with Liquidity Gap or Negative Equity in 2021: Overall ________________________ 12
  4. Cumulative Share of Firms with Liquidity Gap or Negative Equity over 2021-21: Full Sample _ 13
  5. Share of SMEs with ICR<1_____________________________________________________________________ 13
  6. Cumulative share of SME jobs at Risk in 2020 and 2021 ______________________________________ 13
  7. Cumulative Share of SME Debt at Risk in 2020 and 2021 _____________________________________ 14
  8. Cumulative Increase Solvency and Liquidity Risks under Downturn Scenario _________________ 14
  9. Average Change in Banks' CET1R from Losses on SME Lending Due to COVID-19 ____________ 15
  10. Change in Banks' CET1R from Losses on SME Lending due to COVID-19 by Quintile of Assets16
  11. Impact of Loans and Equity Injections on the Share of Insolvent Firms ______________________ 19
  12. Distribution of Public Support Across Different Types of Firms by Type of Program _________ 19
  13. Share of Right Firms Escaping Insolvency under Blanket Versus Targeted Equity Injection___ 20

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

INSOLVENCY PROSPECTS AMONG SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

14. Examples of Insolvency Waves in Past Crises_________________________________________________ 22

TABLES

  1. Insolvency and Debt Restructuring Options for Different Types of Firms______________________ 21
  2. Potential Measures to Address a Wave of Insolvencies________________________________________ 23

4 INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 13:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:34aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide
PU
09:34aCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST  : 5 Important Places to Clean this Spring!
PU
09:32aSTAR BULK CARRIERS  : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F/A)
PU
09:32aPerformance of the NBS RTGS system, clearing system, and interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments in March
PU
09:32aNBS IPS system in March
PU
09:31aLTC PROPERTIES  : Senior Management to Participate in the 2nd Annual Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference
BU
09:31aSOCIAL LEVERAGE ACQUISITION CORP I  : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing April 5, 2021
BU
09:28aTesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
RE
09:27aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP  : Exceeds Five-Year Community Commitment, Achieves $41.6 Billion in Support Against $32 Billion Goal
BU
09:26aUS March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. job growth accelerates in March; unemployment rate falls to 6.0%
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
4AMMB HOLDINGS : AMMB : Malaysia's AmBank to raise around $196 million via private placement
5Tesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ