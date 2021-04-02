Insolvency Prospects Among Small-and-Medium-Sized Enterprises in Advanced Economies : Assessment and Policy Optionssitecoreitem

Log in
Insolvency Prospects Among Small-and-Medium-Sized Enterprises in Advanced Economies : Assessment and Policy Options

04/02/2021
I M F S T A F F D I S C U S S I ON N O T E

Insolvency Prospects Among

Small and Medium Enterprises in

Advanced Economies:

Assessment and Policy Options

Federico J. Díez, Romain Duval, Jiayue Fan, José Garrido, Sebnem Kalemli-Özcan, Chiara Maggi, Soledad Martinez-Peria, and Nicola Pierri

2021 April

SDN/21/02

INSOLVENCY PROSPECTS AMONG SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

Insolvency Prospects Among Small and Medium Enterprises in Advanced Economies:

Assessment and Policy Options

Prepared by Federico J. Díez, Romain Duval, Jiayue Fan, José Garrido, Sebnem Kalemli-Özcan, Chiara

Maggi, Soledad Martinez-Peria, and Nicola Pierri

Authorized for distribution by Gita Gopinath and Rhoda Weeks-Brown

DISCLAIMER: Staff Discussion Notes (SDNs) showcase policy-related analysis and research being developed by IMF staff members and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in Staff Discussion Notes are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

JEL Classification Numbers:

E65, G33, G38

Insolvency, Bankruptcy, "Quasi" Equity Injections, Small-

Keywords:

and medium-size enterprises, COVID-19

fdiez@imf.org, rduval@imf.org, jfan@imf.org,

Authors' E-mail Address:

jgarrido@imf.org, kalemli@umd.edu, cmaggi@imf.org,

mmartinezperia@imf.org, npierri@imf.org

2 INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

INSOLVENCY PROSPECTS AMONG SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY __________________________________________________________________________________5

INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW _____________________________________________________________________6

QUANTIFYING THE RISE IN SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY RISKS AMONG SMEs_______________ 10

  1. Methodology and limitations_________________________________________________________________________10
  2. Projections______________________________________________________________________________________________11

IMPLICATIONS FOR FINANCIAL STABILITY ________________________________________________________ 14

DAMPENING THE RISE IN SME INSOLVENCIES____________________________________________________ 16

STRENGTHENING SME INSOLVENCY AND RESTRUCTURING PROCEDURES _________________ 20

  1. Insolvency Regimes: Key Attributes __________________________________________________________________20
  2. The COVID-19 Challenge______________________________________________________________________________22
  3. Policy Options to Cope with the Wave of SME Insolvencies _______________________________________22

CONCLUSION ___________________________________________________________________________________________ 26

REFERENCES_____________________________________________________________________________________________ 28

BOXES

1. Standardized SME Debt Restructuring in Iceland ___________________________________________________24

FIGURES

  1. Increase in Share of Firms with Liquidity Gap or Negative Equity in 2020: By Region ___________11
  2. Increase in Share of Firms with Liquidity or Negative Equity in 2020: by Industry _______________12
  3. Share of Firms with Liquidity Gap or Negative Equity in 2021: Overall____________________________12
  4. Cumulative Share of Firms with Liquidity Gap or Negative Equity over 2021-21: Full Sample__13
  5. Share of SMEs with ICR<1_____________________________________________________________________________13
  6. Cumulative share of SME jobs at Risk in 2020 and 2021 ___________________________________________13
  7. Cumulative Share of SME Debt at Risk in 2020 and 2021 __________________________________________14
  8. Cumulative Increase Solvency and Liquidity Risks under Downturn Scenario____________________14
  9. Average Change in Banks' CET1R from Losses on SME Lending Due to COVID-19______________15
  10. Change in Banks' CET1R from Losses on SME Lending due to COVID-19 by Quintile of Assets16
  11. Impact of Loans and Equity Injections on the Share of Insolvent Firms _________________________19
  12. Distribution of Public Support Across Different Types of Firms by Type of Program___________19
  13. Share of Right Firms Escaping Insolvency under Blanket Versus Targeted Equity Injection ___20

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3

INSOLVENCY PROSPECTS AMONG SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

14. Examples of Insolvency Waves in Past Crises ______________________________________________________22

TABLES

  1. Insolvency and Debt Restructuring Options for Different Types of Firms_________________________21
  2. Potential Measures to Address a Wave of Insolvencies ____________________________________________23

4 INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

INSOLVENCY PROSPECTS AMONG SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased insolvency risks, especially among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are vastly overrepresented in hard-hit sectors. Without government intervention, even firms that are viable a priori could end up being liquidated-particularly in sectors characterized by labor-intensive technologies, threatening both macroeconomic and social stability.

This staff discussion note assesses the impact of the pandemic on SME insolvency risks and policy options to address them. It quantifies the impact of weaker aggregate demand, changes in sectoral consumption patterns, and lockdowns on firm balance sheets and estimates the impact of a range of policy options, for a large sample of SMEs in (mostly) advanced economies.

Under current IMF projections, the note finds that the share of SMEs with negative equity-one definition of insolvency-may rise by 6 percentage points in 2020-21, threatening up to 1 in 10 SME jobs, or a number of jobs comparable to the total number of unemployed. This increase is similar to that seen in the five years after the global financial crisis, but it would occur over a much shorter period. In a downside scenario with extended lockdowns and persistently weaker demand, the share of insolvent SMEs would rise by 8 percentage points.

Rising SME insolvencies could reduce average banking systems' capital Tier 1 ratios by less than 1 percentage point. However, the fall in capital could be twice as large in hard-hit countries where SMEs are predominant, and a quarter of small banks could experience a drop of at least 3 percentage points. In a downside scenario, average banking systems' capital Tier 1 ratios could decline by an additional one-third to two-thirds relative to the baseline.

"Quasi"equity injections could address rising insolvency risks, conditional on adequate fiscal space, accountability, governance, and the capacity to reach the intended firms. Although technically challenging, these could take several forms, including (junior) "profit participation" loans-through either fresh loans or conversion of existing government loans. Governments may consider providing such quasi equity on generous terms, conditional on private investors injecting equity.

Policy simulations also illustrate the large efficiency gains, in terms of viable SMEs saved per dollar spent, from targeting solvency support-"quasi" equity injections can be over four times more effective if neither those firms that are solvent even with COVID-19, nor those that would also be insolvent even without COVID-19, receive support. Targeting will also contain the fiscal costs that could emerge, particularly if the economic recovery disappointed.

Solvency support should be complemented by an effective set of insolvency and debt restructuring tools, including dedicated out-of-court restructuring mechanisms, hybrid restructuring, and stronger insolvency procedures-including simplified reorganization for smaller firms, to raise the system's capacity. Because liquidations of a priori viable firms may occur even under adequate insolvency procedures, government incentives could be considered to tilt the balance toward restructuring.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

