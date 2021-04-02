Insolvency Prospects Among Small-and-Medium-Sized Enterprises in Advanced Economies : Assessment and Policy Optionssitecoreitem

I M F S T A F F D I S C U S S I ON N O T E
Insolvency Prospects Among
Small and Medium Enterprises in
Advanced Economies:
Assessment and Policy Options
Federico J. Díez, Romain Duval, Jiayue Fan, José Garrido, Sebnem Kalemli-Özcan, Chiara Maggi, Soledad Martinez-Peria, and Nicola Pierri
Prepared by Federico J. Díez, Romain Duval, Jiayue Fan, José Garrido, Sebnem Kalemli-Özcan, Chiara
Maggi, Soledad Martinez-Peria, and Nicola Pierri
Authorized for distribution by Gita Gopinath and Rhoda Weeks-Brown
DISCLAIMER: Staff Discussion Notes (SDNs) showcase policy-related analysis and research being developed by IMF staff members and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in Staff Discussion Notes are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.
|
JEL Classification Numbers:
|
E65, G33, G38
|
|
Insolvency, Bankruptcy, "Quasi" Equity Injections, Small-
|
Keywords:
|
and medium-size enterprises, COVID-19
|
|
fdiez@imf.org, rduval@imf.org, jfan@imf.org,
|
Authors' E-mail Address:
|
jgarrido@imf.org, kalemli@umd.edu, cmaggi@imf.org,
|
mmartinezperia@imf.org, npierri@imf.org
CONTENTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY __________________________________________________________________________________5
INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW _____________________________________________________________________6
QUANTIFYING THE RISE IN SOLVENCY AND LIQUIDITY RISKS AMONG SMEs_______________ 10
-
Methodology and limitations_________________________________________________________________________10
-
Projections______________________________________________________________________________________________11
IMPLICATIONS FOR FINANCIAL STABILITY ________________________________________________________ 14
DAMPENING THE RISE IN SME INSOLVENCIES____________________________________________________ 16
STRENGTHENING SME INSOLVENCY AND RESTRUCTURING PROCEDURES _________________ 20
-
Insolvency Regimes: Key Attributes __________________________________________________________________20
-
The COVID-19 Challenge______________________________________________________________________________22
-
Policy Options to Cope with the Wave of SME Insolvencies _______________________________________22
CONCLUSION ___________________________________________________________________________________________ 26
REFERENCES_____________________________________________________________________________________________ 28
BOXES
1. Standardized SME Debt Restructuring in Iceland ___________________________________________________24
FIGURES
-
Increase in Share of Firms with Liquidity Gap or Negative Equity in 2020: By Region ___________11
-
Increase in Share of Firms with Liquidity or Negative Equity in 2020: by Industry _______________12
-
Share of Firms with Liquidity Gap or Negative Equity in 2021: Overall____________________________12
-
Cumulative Share of Firms with Liquidity Gap or Negative Equity over 2021-21: Full Sample__13
-
Share of SMEs with ICR<1_____________________________________________________________________________13
-
Cumulative share of SME jobs at Risk in 2020 and 2021 ___________________________________________13
-
Cumulative Share of SME Debt at Risk in 2020 and 2021 __________________________________________14
-
Cumulative Increase Solvency and Liquidity Risks under Downturn Scenario____________________14
-
Average Change in Banks' CET1R from Losses on SME Lending Due to COVID-19______________15
-
Change in Banks' CET1R from Losses on SME Lending due to COVID-19 by Quintile of Assets16
-
Impact of Loans and Equity Injections on the Share of Insolvent Firms _________________________19
-
Distribution of Public Support Across Different Types of Firms by Type of Program___________19
-
Share of Right Firms Escaping Insolvency under Blanket Versus Targeted Equity Injection ___20
14. Examples of Insolvency Waves in Past Crises ______________________________________________________22
TABLES
-
Insolvency and Debt Restructuring Options for Different Types of Firms_________________________21
-
Potential Measures to Address a Wave of Insolvencies ____________________________________________23
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased insolvency risks, especially among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are vastly overrepresented in hard-hit sectors. Without government intervention, even firms that are viable a priori could end up being liquidated-particularly in sectors characterized by labor-intensive technologies, threatening both macroeconomic and social stability.
This staff discussion note assesses the impact of the pandemic on SME insolvency risks and policy options to address them. It quantifies the impact of weaker aggregate demand, changes in sectoral consumption patterns, and lockdowns on firm balance sheets and estimates the impact of a range of policy options, for a large sample of SMEs in (mostly) advanced economies.
Under current IMF projections, the note finds that the share of SMEs with negative equity-one definition of insolvency-may rise by 6 percentage points in 2020-21, threatening up to 1 in 10 SME jobs, or a number of jobs comparable to the total number of unemployed. This increase is similar to that seen in the five years after the global financial crisis, but it would occur over a much shorter period. In a downside scenario with extended lockdowns and persistently weaker demand, the share of insolvent SMEs would rise by 8 percentage points.
Rising SME insolvencies could reduce average banking systems' capital Tier 1 ratios by less than 1 percentage point. However, the fall in capital could be twice as large in hard-hit countries where SMEs are predominant, and a quarter of small banks could experience a drop of at least 3 percentage points. In a downside scenario, average banking systems' capital Tier 1 ratios could decline by an additional one-third to two-thirds relative to the baseline.
"Quasi"equity injections could address rising insolvency risks, conditional on adequate fiscal space, accountability, governance, and the capacity to reach the intended firms. Although technically challenging, these could take several forms, including (junior) "profit participation" loans-through either fresh loans or conversion of existing government loans. Governments may consider providing such quasi equity on generous terms, conditional on private investors injecting equity.
Policy simulations also illustrate the large efficiency gains, in terms of viable SMEs saved per dollar spent, from targeting solvency support-"quasi" equity injections can be over four times more effective if neither those firms that are solvent even with COVID-19, nor those that would also be insolvent even without COVID-19, receive support. Targeting will also contain the fiscal costs that could emerge, particularly if the economic recovery disappointed.
Solvency support should be complemented by an effective set of insolvency and debt restructuring tools, including dedicated out-of-court restructuring mechanisms, hybrid restructuring, and stronger insolvency procedures-including simplified reorganization for smaller firms, to raise the system's capacity. Because liquidations of a priori viable firms may occur even under adequate insolvency procedures, government incentives could be considered to tilt the balance toward restructuring.
