Inspectiv : offers rapidly growing technology companies an end to end security solution that improves their security posture in a streamlined way so they can focus on product development and growth

03/04/2021 | 06:32am EST
Using the perspective of an external attacker, Inspectiv identifies assets, continuously monitors for vulnerabilities, and then provides simple verified reports that are actionable and easy to understand

Inspectiv (formerly CESPPA) democratizes access to world class security solutions for technology companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005217/en/

Joseph Melika, CEO & Founder, Inspectiv (Photo: Business Wire)

In the current landscape, security is the foundation of long term business success and growth. Brand reputation, client trust, enterprise partnerships as well as investor funding and M&A opportunities all increasingly depend on a company’s security posture.

But for the overwhelming majority of high growth tech companies, access to security is a significant business struggle. Many lack the team, resources and technical knowledge to implement and manage multiple tools. Currently, over 43% of cyber attacks hit high growth tech companies and at an average cost of $200,000 per incident. For enterprise companies, the lack of external assurances can also be costly.

The Inspecitv platform solves both of these problems.

Inspectiv is an end to end security solution that provides security assurance, not as a checkbox, but as a tool to continuously improve the security posture.

Inspecitv works with 1700+ vetted security researchers to continuously scan and identify security vulnerabilities. Taking the perspective of an external attacker, Inspectiv identifies assets, continuously monitors for vulnerabilities, validates, deduplicates and then provides this critical information in a streamlined and actionable format.

Joseph Melika is the Founder & CEO of Inspectiv. He is a seasoned tech executive and cybersecurity expert - who first stumbled into the industry when he was just 17. Before founding Inspectiv, Joseph held senior roles at Verizon, Viacom and Apple’s advertising division.

“I built Inspectiv after many years looking for the complete security solution I needed, one that could just tell me what risks we had and what we needed to do to fix them without all the overhead,” says Joseph. “Everything out there was too specific and required massive internal resources to implement and manage. So I decided to do what iTunes did to the music industry. While players in the space focus on HOW they address security, we focus on WHY.”

Founded in June 2018 (then CESPPA), Inspectiv has raised a total of over $8M in funding from well established VCs including Mucker, Fika, Freestyle, and Greenspring Associates, along with some incredible entrepreneurs and angel investors including Randy Kaplan (founder of Akamai), Zane Lackey (Founder of Signal Sciences), and Dave Cole (former CPO at Crowdstrike and Tenable).

“At CreatorIQ, we work with global brands like Ralph Lauren, Disney, Unilever and Edelman - security is a priority for them and for us,'' says Igor Vaks founder & CEO of CreatorIQ. “We’ve worked with Inspectiv for over two years, because it’s invaluable to have an outside set of eyes testing and providing assurance on our security and it enables us to provide our clients with an even stronger compliance package.”

About Inspectiv:

At Inspectiv our mission is to democratize world class security regardless of business size or stage. We offer rapidly growing technology companies an end to end security solution that improves their security posture in a streamlined way so they can focus on product development and growth.


© Business Wire 2021
