InspereX : Appoints Jared Photis Senior Vice President, Municipal Bonds

20-year veteran to support Muni trading desk as investor demand escalates

InspereXSM, the new tech-driven fixed income and market-linked product distribution and trading firm, today announced that Jared Photis has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Municipal Bonds. Mr. Photis will report to Jason Ware, Head of Municipal Trading. InspereX was recently formed by the merger of Incapital and 280 CapMarkets.

Mr. Photis will be based in Delray Beach, Florida and will support the firm’s municipal bond trading desk and growth initiatives. He will work closely with Mr. Ware to develop client solutions that address the ever-changing market dynamics.

“We’re very excited to welcome Jared aboard,” said Mr. Ware. “Jared brings to InspereX an impressive background and track record trading municipal bonds and delivering desirable outcomes for clients. As investors have displayed robust demand for municipal bonds this year and markets continue to rapidly evolve, Jared will bolster our team’s ability to continue to provide excellent client service and tailored investment solutions that meet the various needs of our diverse clientele.”

Prior to joining InspereX, Mr. Photis worked as a Senior Fixed Income Trader, Municipal Bonds at TD Ameritrade, where he managed a high-volume municipal trading desk, catering to both retail and institutional clients. Earlier, he was a Municipal Bond Broker at Chapdelaine & Co, where he traded bonds for clients including broker-dealers and institutional accounts.

Mr. Photis earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Finance Minor from Rowan University. He holds FINRA security licenses Series 7, 52, and 63.

About InspereX

InspereX is transforming how fixed income securities and market-linked products are accessed, evaluated, and traded. Home to the pioneering BondNav® platform – one of the first cloud-native bond aggregation platforms – InspereX provides financial advisors, institutional investors, issuers, and risk managers deep access to fixed income markets across asset classes, as well as industry-leading origination, distribution, and education in market-linked products. Focused on delivering true price transparency, liquidity, best execution targeting price improvement, and the information advantage gained through data aggregation, InspereX inspires greater confidence through the power of technology.

The firm is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 2,000 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $670 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach; San Francisco; Chicago; and New York City.

©2021 InspereX ℠. All rights reserved. Securities offered through InspereX LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Technology services provided by InspereX Technologies LLC. InspereX LLC and InspereX Technologies LLC are affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005177/en/