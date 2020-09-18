Insperity, Inc. Investors: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before September 19, 2020; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) investors that acquired shares between February 11, 2019 and February 11, 2020. Investors have until September 19, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors have until September 19, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, February 11, 2019 through February 11, 2020, Defendants failed to disclose, and would continue to omit, the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations, and financial condition, which were known to or recklessly disregarded by Defendants: (i) the Company had failed to negotiate appropriate rates with its customers for employee benefit plans and did not adequately disclose the risk of large medical claims from these plans; (ii) Insperity was experiencing an adverse trend of large medical claims; (iii) as a mitigating measure, the Company would be forced to increase the cost of its employee benefit plans, causing stunted customer growth and reduced customer retention; and (iv) the foregoing issues were reasonably likely to, and would, materially impact Insperity's financial results.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 19, 2020.

