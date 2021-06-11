Inspira Health : Appoints Anneliese McMenamin, SPHR, SHRM-SCP as Chief Human Resources Officer

A 30-year human resources industry veteran, McMenamin to help Inspira further its journey as a High Reliability Organization and propel growth

Inspira Health today announced the appointment of Anneliese McMenamin, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, to Chief Human Resources Officer, effective August 9. As Inspira continually elevates its commitment as a High Reliability Organization, McMenamin has been selected to integrate both the employee experience and the patient experience in this newly redefined role. In doing so, she will further bring together Inspira’s community of employees and patients, while also supporting the advancement of Inspira’s strategic growth.

McMenamin has more than three decades of experience in human resources, including 28 years in the health care industry, most recently serving as Chief Human Resources Officer and Vice President of Human Resources for Saint Barnabas Medical Center, part of RWJBarnabas Health, since 2019. In addition, McMenamin also spent more than a decade of her career as Vice President of Human Resources for Kennedy Health System, now part of Thomas Jefferson University, in which she was the driver of organizational development and employee engagement.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, McMenamin will support Inspira’s growth strategy under the leadership of Amy Mansue, President & CEO of Inspira Health. She will oversee both human resources and the patient experience by designing and executing initiatives that align with Inspira’s mission, vision and values to help the people of Inspira grow in their own service journeys, while also optimizing the patient experience.

“Our greatest asset is our people. With Anneliese partnering with our HR team, I am confident that she will help us build on our work to expand a safe and inclusive culture, reinforce the values for which we stand and fuel our growth to support our local communities,” said Amy Mansue, President & CEO of Inspira Health. “We welcome her to the Inspira family and are grateful that Anneliese will bring her vast experience in crafting impactful strategies that drive change as well as attract and retain strong talent to support our patients, our employees and our community.”

This decision comes at a monumental time, as Inspira refines its approach to talent acquisition, development, retention and engagement. McMenamin’s proven track record of accomplishments will help establish and maintain a culture focused on developing its people by building strong, dynamic teams while helping employees reach their personal and professional goals.

“The value that Inspira places on its culture, its people and its patients is evident,” said McMenamin. “I am excited to join the Inspira family during this exciting time of growth and contribute to organizational transformation as it looks to expand and further support the South Jersey region.”

McMenamin holds a Bachelor of Science in human resources management from LaSalle University, as well as a Master’s degree in strategic human capital management from St. Joseph’s University. She is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management and Tri-State Society for Human Resources Management. She served on the board of the National Human Resources Associate Philadelphia chapter, and was a board member and chair of the human resources committee for the Food Bank of South Jersey.

McMenamin has been recognized by Delaware Valley for HR Person of the Year. In addition, she and her work were also awarded the HR Department of the Year Award for Excellence in Diversity, Philly.com’s Top Workplace for five consecutive years, the National LEAD Organization for excellence in leadership development and creative partnerships in organizational change initiatives.

