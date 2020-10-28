Log in
Inspirata and Smart Reporting Announce New Technical Partnership and Integration at Pathology Visions 2020

10/28/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Tampa, Florida / Munich, Germany, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer informatics and digital pathology provider Inspirata announced today a new technical partnership with structured medical reporting software provider, Smart Reporting. The new partnership adds templated reporting capabilities to the Dynamyx Digital Pathology software suite with the goal of enhancing the productivity associated with pathology reporting.

Inspirata’s Dynamyx software is a market leader for the management, viewing and sharing of whole slide images and related clinical information. Smart Reporting provides leading reporting solutions that offer a revolutionary way of creating guideline-based, structured reports – i.e., via modular decision trees, available on-demand, combined with typing free-text, voice recognition and speech commands. By partnering together, Inspirata and Smart Reporting have combined two best-of-breed solutions to help advance the field of pathology by eliminating the barriers to adoption for image-based reporting.

“The ability to standardize and structure reporting improves overall patient care while optimizing the pathologist’s experience,” said Dr. Mark Lloyd, Executive Vice President and Founder of Inspirata. “We are pleased to be able to offer this functionality within the Dynamyx platform as a single integrated user experience. This is an exciting new way Inspirata is making digital sign-out easier for our users.”

“Partnering with Inspirata and the integration of our reporting solution into the Dynamyx platform is an exciting milestone and will provide customers with a superior, image-based reporting experience,” said Prof. Dr. med. Wieland Sommer, CEO and Founder of Smart Reporting. “This integration holds the key to establishing synoptic reporting in clinical routine and enables a streamlined integration of AI into the reporting workflow."

Inspirata will be participating in the Vendor Showcase at this year’s virtual Pathology Visions conference. In his live presentation at 10 AM PST on October 29th, Dr. Mark Lloyd will focus on the importance of having the right platform to bring WSI, AI, NLP and other cutting-edge technologies together. His talk will include a segment on the Dynamyx and Smart Reporting integration. For a preview of that presentation, please visit Inspirata.link/pv2020showcase.

 

About Inspirata:

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship. 

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

About Smart Reporting:

Smart Reporting was founded in 2014 with the vision to enhance medical documentation and leverage the value of data for better treatment and decision making. Smart Reporting offers leading reporting solutions that enable guideline-based, synoptic reporting with sufficient flexibility to be eligible for routine use. Today, the company brings together a large interdisciplinary team of physicians and software engineers to develop software that is rooted in a deep understanding of clinical workflows. Its multilingual, cloud-based software for structured reporting in radiology and pathology is used by more than 10,000 physicians in more than 90 countries. Further information is available at www.smart-reporting.com

Inspirata Contact:

Emil Mladenov
Vice President of Corporate and Digital Marketing
E-mail: emladenov@inspirata.com       
Tel: +1-813-467-7616

Smart Reporting Contact:

Alexander Albert
Vice President of Business Development and Marketing
E-mail: a.albert@smart-reporting.com
Tel: +49 176 2029 4254

Emil Mladenov
Inspirata, Inc.
+1-813-467-7616
emladenov@inspirata.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

