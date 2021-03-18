Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Inspire Charter Academy Notice of a Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors

03/18/2021 | 11:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Inspire Charter Academy will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 by video/teleconference.

Pursuant to emergency proclamation 30 JCE 2020 and Act No. 302 of the 2020 Legislative Session, Inspire Charter Academy, certifies that it must conduct the meeting scheduled for March 22, 2021 via video conference/conference call or the Board will otherwise be unable to operate due to quorum requirements. The meeting agenda is limited to one or more of the following:

(a)

Matters that are directly related to the charter school’s response to the disaster or emergency and are critical to the health, safety, or welfare of the public.

(b)

Matters that if they are delayed will cause curtailment of vital public services or severe economic dislocation and hardship.

(c)

Matters that are critical to continuation of the business of the charter school and that are not able to be postponed to a meeting held in accordance with the other provisions of this Chapter due to a legal requirement or other deadline that cannot be postponed or delayed by the public body.

Board meetings shall be held in this manner during the pendency of this emergency.

To join the meeting by video:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82916565142
Meeting ID: 892 1656 5142

To join via phone: 

1) Dial: 1-646-876-9923

 

2) Enter Conference ID: 892 1656 5142

Monday, March 22, 2021
3:30 p.m.

Alcinda Bell, President
Anthony Jackson, Vice President
Walter Morales, Treasurer
Emily Jackson-Osagie, Secretary
Raegan Carter, Director
Trayvean Scott, Director
Erin Scott-Stewart, Director

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance at a public meeting of Inspire Charter Academy, please contact Andrew Gayle at 616-260-7617 or by email agayle@nhaschools.com describing the assistance that is necessary.

**Public comments may be submitted electronically prior to or during the meeting to agayle@nhaschools.com

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. ROLL CALL
  3. APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT**
  5. MANAGEMENT REPORTS
    1. Principal Report
      1. Wellness Policy Review
      2. 2021-2022 Academic School Improvement Plan Goals
      3. Retention Update
    2. Board Fund Report
    3. Monthly Financial Statements
  6. BOARD GOVERNANCE
  7. DISCUSSION ITEMS
    1. Administrative Professionals Week
    2. Teacher Appreciation Week
    3. Financial Disclosure Form
    4. Form 990
    5. Principal and DSQ Report – EBR Framework & SPED Evaluations
    6. EBR COVID Scores
    7. Student Attrition Data
    8. Board Document Electronic Database
    9. Budget – Recreation and Recognition
    10. Health & Safety
    11. School Leadership Communication
    12. Board Action to Support School Leadership
    13. Board Involvement in Leadership Selection, Support, and Evaluation
  8. ACTION ITEMS
    1. Approval of the February 22, 2021 Board Meeting Minutes
    2. Approval of the Board Funds for the 2021 National Charter Schools Conference
  9. ADJOURNMENT


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aEMINENCE  : Joint announcement - fulfilment of the pre-condition of the pre-conditional voluntary conditional cash offer by altus investments limited for and on behalf of the offeror, a wholly-owned subsidiary of easyknit international holdings limited for all issued shares of eminence enterprise limited other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the offeror and parties acting in concert with it
PU
12:05aAngion Announces Partial Waiver of Certain Lock-up Restrictions
GL
12:04aHENGAN INTERNATIONAL  : Annual Results Announcement For The Year Ended 31 December 2020
PU
12:04aEASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL  : Poll results of the special general meeting held on 19 march 2021
PU
12:02aAutonomous driving startup Momenta raises $500 million from SAIC, Toyota, others
RE
12:02aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING  : Date of Board Meeting
PU
12:02aHUA MEDICINE SHANGHAI  : Annual results announcement for the year ended december 31, 2020
PU
03/18Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited announces pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
03/18MESB BERHAD  : Additional Listing Announcement /Subdivision of Shares
PU
03/18Nikkei falls 1.5%, underperforms topix after boj says it will buy only topix-linked etfs
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2Asia stocks set to fall, pressured by soaring T-note yields
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Nike sales crimped by pandemic, shipping issues; forecast disappoints
4Border officers gave 'vastly conflicting' testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Indian court restrains Future chief from selling assets in dispute with Amazon
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ