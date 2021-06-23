Log in
Inspire Charter Academy Notice of a Regular Meeting of the Board of Directors

06/23/2021 | 09:17am EDT
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Inspire Charter Academy will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 by video/teleconference.

Pursuant to emergency proclamation 30 JCE 2020 and Act No. 302 of the 2020 Legislative Session, Inspire Charter Academy, certifies that it must conduct the meeting scheduled for June 28, 2021 via video conference/conference call or the Board will otherwise be unable to operate due to quorum requirements. The meeting agenda is limited to one or more of the following:

(a)

Matters that are directly related to the charter school’s response to the disaster or emergency and are critical to the health, safety, or welfare of the public.

(b)

Matters that if they are delayed will cause curtailment of vital public services or severe economic dislocation and hardship.

(c)

Matters that are critical to continuation of the business of the charter school and that are not able to be postponed to a meeting held in accordance with the other provisions of this Chapter due to a legal requirement or other deadline that cannot be postponed or delayed by the public body.

Board meetings shall be held in this manner during the pendency of this emergency.

*A Public Budget Hearing will be held for Inspire Charter Academy at this Board meeting. A copy of the budget for the school will be available at the school office.

To join the meeting by video:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82916565142
Meeting ID: 892 1656 5142

To join via phone:

       

1) Dial: 1-646-876-9923

     

2) Enter Conference ID: 892 1656 5142

 

       

Monday, June 28, 2021
3:30 p.m.

Alcinda Bell, President
Anthony Jackson, Vice President
Walter Morales, Treasurer
Emily Jackson-Osagie, Secretary
Raegan Carter, Director
Trayvean Scott, Director
Erin Scott-Stewart, Director

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance at a public meeting of Inspire Charter Academy., please contact Andrew Gayle at 616-260-7617 or by email agayle@nhaschools.com describing the assistance that is necessary.

**Public comments may be submitted electronically prior to or during the meeting to agayle@nhaschools.com

1.

CALL TO ORDER

2.

ROLL CALL

3.

APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA

4.

PUBLIC COMMENT**

5.

MANAGEMENT REPORTS

a. Principal Report

i. Student Attrition Data

b. Board Fund Report

c. Monthly Financial Statements

6.

DISCUSSION ITEMS

a. Spring Employee Engagement Survey Summary

7.

BUDGET HEARING*

a. Open the Budget Hearing

b. 2021-2022 Initial Budget Proposal Discussion

c. Public Comment

d. Close the Budget Hearing

8.

ACTION ITEMS

a. Approval of the May 24, 2021 Board Meeting Minutes

b. Approval of the 2021-2022 Initial Budget Proposal

c. Ratification of the 2021-2022 School Calendar

d. Approval of the Summer School T-Shirts

9.

ADJOURNMENT

 


